Kendall Jenner Spreads Legs On Her Bed In Sexy Satin, Instagram Struggles To Cope

Kendall Jenner has shared another killer update on Instagram. The 23-year-old took to the platform today with her signature delivery method — a little mystery, a lot of sex appeal, and a touch of suspense. Fans did see the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocking a sexy bedroom look, but they had to swipe past some countryside photography to get there.

Earlier today, Kendall updated her account. The supermodel’s opening snap showed a scenic outdoor setting of rolling hills and flowers backing onto ocean waters. Beady-eyed fans of this star will have spotted that no geo-tag was offered – extra-knowledgeable ones will know that Kendall recently popped up on sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram stories for a poolside spaghetti update, as reported by The Inquisitr. The Poosh CEO is currently vacationing in Corsica, France, where Kendall may well have joined her.

Kendall’s second photo did feature the model. Here, Kendall was seen in selfie mode as she posed on a bed with her legs spread while striking a mirror pose. The brunette had opted for a slinky and very feminine wraparound jacket in blue satin. The fluffy-sleeved number somewhat resembled a nightwear gown, although there’s never a way of knowing with Kendall – being offbeat is her thing.

The model posed for her sexy moment with her toned thighs on show, although she seemed to have opted out of showing her usual amount of flesh. Kendall closed her update with a third and final photo – once again, fans were treated to a display of nature.

Instagram has been losing its mind. While a popular comment suggested that Kendall might be in Norfolk, U.K., the user suggesting it quickly found themselves prompted by the consensus that Kendall has joined Kourtney in Corsica. Overall, though, this update seemed to be knocking the platform sideways. It had racked up over 519,000 likes within just one hour of going live.

Comments poured in by the masses.

“Are u kidding???” one fan wrote.

Loading...

“Third pic is unreal,” another said.

Whether or not the fan was joking wasn’t clarified, although an alien emoji accompanying the words appeared to suggest a little humor. Chances are, much like the rest of Kendall’s followers, they were blown away by the second snap.

Kendall has been making some pretty major travel-centric headlines of late. Earlier this month, the model took a sun-drenched vacation in Mykonos, Greece. Photos of Kendall rocking sensational bikinis filled media outlets, although the model did share her own take from the trip via her social media.

Kendall may not have confirmed her location today, but it looks like she’s having fun.