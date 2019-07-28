Emily Ratajkowski’s Cleavage Close-Up Drives Instagram Wild

Emily Ratajkowski loves sending pulses racing on Instagram, and today was no different.

On Saturday, the sizzling Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model left fans gasping for air after sharing a torrid bikini snap that got immediately branded as “mega heaven.” Posted on the Instagram page of Emily’s swimwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman, the scorching pic saw the brunette bombshell modeling an outrageously tiny bikini; a sexy design from the label’s newest collection.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the latest Inamorata Woman collection was released earlier this week, on July 23, and is comprised of chic beach shirts and matching bikinis, available in a variety of prints and colors. For this particular shot, Emily chose to showcase a trendy navy blue ensemble, one adorned with countless white polka dots. As such, the stunning model paired her skimpy bikini with a matching button-up shirt, which she wore completely open to show off her show-stopping bathing suit.

As expected, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model slayed the beach-babe look in the eye-catching outfit. Snapped in what looked like a lavish green garden, she soaked up the sun as she lounged on a modern-looking outdoor chair to showcase the scanty ensemble.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the buxom brunette held nothing back as she sultrily posed for the camera, flaunting more than just her new bikini in the sweltering shot. The 28-year-old hottie put her generous bust on full display in the head-turning pic, driving fans into a meltdown at the sight of her internet-famous cleavage.

Closely cropped to her bountiful chest, the steamy pic treated her massive following to a copious view of her generous décolletage. Boasting an ultra-revealing triangle design, the racy string bikini top did very little to cover up her buxom curves. Almost risking a wardrobe malfunction, Emily nearly spilled out of the dangerously low-cut top, unapologetically flashing her deep cleavage in the minuscule garment.

Held in place by a thin strap that stretched across her bust just below the chest line, the itty-bitty top could barely contain Emily’s ample bosom. The ravishing Vogue model unabashedly exposed her busty assets in the tiny bikini, showing a serious amount of sideboob as she busted out of the risqué top. A gorgeous pendant necklace adorning her décolletage drew even further attention to her shapely chest, luring the gaze toward her half-bared breasts.

Interestingly enough, encased within the pendant was an adorable photo of Emily, her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their new dog, the lovable and already famous Colombo. As Emily pointed out in a previous post, the fantastic piece of jewelry was a treasured birthday present.

Aside from the plunging, cleavage-flaunting neckline, Emily’s alluring swimsuit caught the eye with a dramatically long string attached to the bikini top. Wrapped around the waist a number of times, the string detail highlighted her taut waistline, accentuating her ripped abs. The savvy businesswoman showed off her spectacular figure in the tiny bikini, offering an unencumbered look at the blazing-hot piece through the unbuttoned shirt.

As many of her fans might remember, this is not the first time that Emily has showcased the blue-and-white polka dot ensemble on Instagram. The celebrated model also gave fans a glimpse of the stylish set, which also includes a matching thong, in a photo shared to her personal Instagram page on the day of the new line’s launch.

Before that, Emily shared a head-spinning photo of herself wearing just the navy blue, white polka dot shirt. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the model flaunted her braless cleavage in the open shirt, and earned some viral attention for it.

Needless to say, Emily’s jaw-dropping photo stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, reeling in some serious engagement. The snap garnered a little close to 18,000 likes; a lot more than most posts on the Inamorata Woman page. In addition, 40 people dropped by the comments section to pile on the praises for Emily’s phenomenal look.

“Love love love,” wrote one fan upon seeing Emily’s latest bikini shot.

“So hot,” remarked a second person, ending their post with a raising-hands emoji.

“This pic is everything,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Wonderfull [sic] woman!” read a fourth message, trailed by a litany of tulip and heart-eyes emoji.

“Yesss,” penned a fifth fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a collision emoji for emphasis.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her sexy photos can follow the gorgeous supermodel on Instagram.