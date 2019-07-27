Miley Cyrus Flashes Jaw-Dropping Abs In Tiny Calvin Klein Bra

Miley Cyrus has one killer body. The SHE IS COMING singer is known for having some of the fiercest abs in Hollywood, it looks like the singer has been flaunting them.

Earlier today, Miley took to her Instagram stories for a little selfie action. The 26-year-old had snapped herself from above with an angle that could not have better taken in her rock-hard abs. Miley’s tiny gray bra was on the minimal side, although fans were likely dropping their jaws at space between the Calvin Klein lingerie and a pair of rolled-down sweatpants. Miley had color-coordinated her look. Both the bra and casual lowers were matching, although hints of white were visible from the insides of the sweats. They were, after all, rolled down.

The star posed for her selfie with a baseball cap just about visible and her long blonde hair down. With zero evidence of any makeup, the glow from Miley’s complexion appeared fully natural. Miley was also rocking a serious tan.

Text in Miley’s image appeared high-spirited and motivational.

“MORNING GET UP AND MOVE YA BODY AFTERNOON SPEND TIME W FAM AND FRIENDS,” the text read.

Whether Miley was referring to her own schedule or sending out suggestions on how her fans should spend their day wasn’t clarified.

It’s been a busy year for Miley. The singer released her six-track SHE IS COMING EP at the end of May. This month has been specially packed, though. The album’s first “Mother’s Daughter” track released its video at the beginning of July with Miley cracking down on the video’s promo over on her Instagram.

Miley further made headlines for a revealing Elle interview this month. While topics discussed ranged from the singer’s Hannah Montana past and recent Black Mirror feature to her overall views on her career, one subject proved a talking point for fans. Miley opened up on her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and her sexuality with candid words.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Miley added that the public might still view her marital status as strange.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow the singer’s Instagram. Miley has 96.3 million followers.