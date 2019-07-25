Kim Kardashian Shows Off Cleavage In New Instagram Post Of Chicago

Kim Kardashian posted a super-sweet set of photos on Instagram of her youngest baby girl, Chicago. The two are both wearing white outfits as Kim K. puts ballet slippers on her little one. However, the toddler isn’t the only thing Kim was showing off.

In the set of photos, Kim is helping baby Chicago put on some tiny ballet slippers while Chicago is wearing a little white, off-the-shoulder sundress. She wore her hair in several little ponytails.

Her mom, however, isn’t dressed quite as sweetly. Kim is wearing a pretty revealing long, white dress. While the bottom of the dress looks classy enough, the top hangs down pretty far, showing off some major cleavage. However, her dress is also off-the-shoulder, making the mom and daughter duo look even more like twins.

That’s exactly how Kim captioned the photo, saying Chicago is her twin. Several fans took to the comments section to admire the pair and just how cute they look together. The comment section of the post is flooded with hearts, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.

Kim isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to be posting about their daughter today. Kylie Jenner also posted a photo set of her daughter, Stormi, on Instagram.

In Kylie’s post, she says that she and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, just took their baby girl on an “adventure.” Then, she goes on to talk about how much she loves her daughter and how amazing she is.

“[W]e took our baby on an adventure yesterday ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she’s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time,” Kylie captioned her sweet Instagram post.

In all of the photos Kylie posted, Travis can be seen holding their little girl. She also included a video at the end, featuring the father and daughter playing together and Stormi giving off the tiniest giggle. Just like Kim’s post, fans went wild in the comments with how perfect baby Stormi is.

Both Chicago and Stormi looked adorable on social media today. Now, we have to wait to see if True Thompson also gets a post from her mom, Khloe Kardashian. That would really make this the perfect Instagram day.

Kim also has her baby boy, Psalm. While he isn’t in the photo, she did recently post another photo of him on Instagram, and he’s just as cute as his older siblings.