Bachelor Nation Defends Demi Burnett After She Is Attacked Online For Having A Same-Sex Relationship

Demi Burnett engages in a same-sex relationship on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' and some fans have expressed their disapproval.

Hannah Brown’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette is not yet over, but fans are already talking about the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, which will premiere in August. Bachelor in Paradise is essentially a second, and in some cases third or fourth, chance to find love through the franchise. Those who didn’t get their happy ending on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have the opportunity to do so on the beach surrounded by other former contestants. Following the explosive Men Tell All episode that aired on Monday, there was a sneak preview of the drama-filled season of Bachelor in Paradise. The sneak preview showed Demi Burnett, a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, taking part in a same-sex relationship. It caused quite a stir online, according to InStyle.

Following the release of the sneak preview, Burnett turned to social media to essentially come out. While many fans offered her encouragement and support, she was also, unfortunately, slammed with quite a few hate comments.

“Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen,” Burnett wrote on Twitter, with a rainbow emoji.

Some of the comments following the tweet were pretty vicious. Some users condemned her for having an on-air relationship with a woman, while others informed her that they wouldn’t be watching the show this season simply because her same-sex relationship will be part of the storyline.

“This is the first season I WILL NOT watch BIP due to the same sex disgusting behavior on screen. I have nothing against their choice of lifestyle but I don’t like to have it shoved down my throat on TV,” one Twitter user wrote, informing Burnett that she had ruined the show not only for her but for many others.

Burnett then posted a screenshot of an especially cruel direct message she received from a stranger. The post was full of homosexual slurs and hate. The sender told Burnett that while she had supported her during Underwood’s season, she could do so no longer because of her sexual preference. Upon sharing the disturbing message online. Burnett was instantly swarmed by the support of other members of the Bachelor Nation community. Jason Tartick, Garrett Powell, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Chris Randone are just a few of the former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars to come to her aid.

“This makes me sick to my stomach. I hate bringing attention to this, but I love that we can all stand up against it. I’m proud of you Demi. And I’m proud of the show for evolving,” wrote Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Fans can view the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise on August 5.