Dominican Model Yovanna Ventura Rocks Tiny Floral Bikini In Racy New Instagram Photo

Yovanna Ventura is flooring fans with another bikini-clad photo.

As fans of the model know, Yovanna has an impressive following on social media with over 5.5 million fans on Instagram alone. The black-haired beauty regularly shows off her bikini body for fans and currently, she’s in Cuixmala, Mexico, where she and a bunch of other models are attending Revolve Summer. During her time there, Yovanna has been putting on a sexy display for her fans, and one of her more recent photos set pulses racing.

In the colorful new shot, the model lays front and center on an outdoor mattress that is covered with a yellow sheet. In the shot, the bombshell rests her head on a yellow pillow while looking straight into the camera. Ventura looks nothing short of stunning in the photos, wearing her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail and showing off her beautiful face with just a little bit of subtle makeup, including lipgloss.

The stunner’s amazing figure is on full display in a tiny floral-print bikini that features a pink, green, and yellow pattern. Ventura’s abs are on full display as well, and she completes the look with a curve-hugging green skirt that leaves little to be desired. In just a day of the post going live on her account, it’s earned Yovanna rave reviews from fans with over 50,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some of her fans commented on the photo to let Yovanna know how amazing she looks while countless others gushed over her cute outfit. A few other followers answered the question that she posed in the caption of the photo.

“You are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” one fan gushed.

“How do you maintain your tan?!!! You are glowing across the globe,” another follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“You make every ManGo crazy,” another Instagram user gushed.

In a recent interview with High Snobiety, the model chatted about a number of topics, including how she got started in the career of modeling.

“I’ve always had a passion for modeling. It was almost like a dream I always had. Then around a year ago, I met my manager and it all grew from there. We had the same vision and were able to execute it together. My motivation was, and always will be, to be successful enough to provide for my family and make them proud of my achievements.”

The model also chatted about the #fitspo on her account, sharing that working out helps her to handle stress and stay active.