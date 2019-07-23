Sierra Skye’s String Bikini Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Hot Pink Snap

Sierra Skye is definitely proving that she was born to rock a bikini. The model and social media star now comes armed with 4.1 million Instagram followers – all likely have an opinion on this beauty’s latest update.

On Tuesday, Sierra updated her account. The photo showed this bombshell in her usual flawless state. Sierra had been photographed reclining on an outdoor couch amid background greenery. While cushioned fabrics and wickers around Sierra were toned down in color, the model’s bikini was anything but. Sierra was flaunting her famous curves in a tiny black and strung two-piece with hot pink ties. The halterneck number was definitely flaunting this stunner’s assets, but the finish was – as ever with Sierra – classy.

Sierra was snapped looking downwards as she used her left hand to hold parts of her briefs. A busty display this may have been, but Tuesday’s photo gave fans more than just this star’s chest. The camera had taken in Skye’s super-slim waist, curvy hips, and toned legs. Likewise, the deep and golden tan that Sierra seems to rock year-round. The model appeared minimally made-up with blush-pink lips and a touch of rosy eyeshadow enhancing her features. Likewise low-frills was Sierra’s blonde hair, which fell loosely around her shoulders.

A caption sent fans a black-heart emoji and a mention acknowledging the Fashion Nova brand of swimwear being donned.

Fans following Sierra’s Instagram account will likely have made the connection between Tuesday’s Fashion Nova mention and prior ones – while this sensation and influencer spreads her wardrobe mentions out between brands, Fashion Nova does seem to be a solid favorite. Earlier this month, Sierra selected one of the label’s black two-pieces for her update.

Pegging this star as exclusively taking to Instagram in bikinis would be an incorrect assumption. Sierra may have her itsy-bitsy two-pieces to thank for her rising following, but her updates aren’t solely centered around flaunting her curves in swimwear. This fashionista has rocked sexy evening looks and fun, colorful daywear – something about electric or neon color palettes seems particularly popular from Sierra’s end. This may be due to her fierce tan or quite simply a personal preference.

Sierra’s update proved immensely popular. This bikini babe and her black-and-pink look had racked up over 29,000 likes within 55 minutes of going live. Over 260 fans took to the comments section in the same time frame.

Sierra’s account is followed by celebrity faces including The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara.