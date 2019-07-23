Jordyn Woods Shows Off Curves And Ample Cleavage In Sports Bra And Leggings

Jordyn Woods is currently focused on promoting her new althleisurewear collection, and social media is loving it.

The model took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a couple of sexy new photos of herself donning some comfortable-looking clothes from her SECNDNTURE brand. In the new post, Jordyn rocked a black sports bra with a deep neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, which she paired with some matching, black, figure-hugging, high-waisted leggings.

She also donned a pair of comfortable black sneakers and swapped her usual dark voluminous curls for a sleek, high ponytail that fell down her back, allowing her gorgeous facial features to fully shine. The 21-year-old wore natural-looking makeup, including lush eyelashes and a dab of light pink gloss on her lips. She opted for a delicate gold necklace to accessorize the sporty look, as well as plenty of bracelets around her wrists.

In the first photo, Jordyn held a dumbbell in her right hand while looking away from the camera with a rather serious expression, her lips slightly parted. In the second snap, she lowered down into a deep squat while holding the heavy dumbbell with both hands. In the caption, she announced that the second drop of her popular collection is set to hit the shelves on July 25.

Many of her 10.2 million Instagram followers clearly approved of the new photos, as the post racked up nearly 50,000 likes and over 200 comments in less than an hour. Several of her fans also took to the comment section to praise her looks, often leaving lots of fire and heart-eyed emoji to express their thoughts.

“Dark skinned girls are the best!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “What beautiful young lady.”

Others seemed happy to see Jordyn’s career blooming, with one online user saying, “Get yo money girl,” while another person chimed in, “Happy for you!!”

Unsurprisingly enough, Jordyn’s career took off after the cheating scandal involving her and Khloe Kardashian’s baby’s father and ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson. Back in February, the two were reportedly seen kissing at a house party, which prompted Kylie Jenner to cut ties with her longtime best friend.

Since then, Jordyn has been offered lots of job opportunities, including being a guest star in an upcoming episode of Freeform’s Grown-ish, as well as a new fashion collaboration with Boohoo. She also stars in the music video for rapper Gunna’s hit tune, “Baby Birkin.”

If you want to see more of Jordyn Woods’ life, you can follow her on Instagram.