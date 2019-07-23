Christie Brinkley Drives Instagram Wild With Topless Throwback

Christie Brinkley is driving Instagram absolutely wild with her latest throwback photo.

As fans of the stunning supermodel know, Christie is very comfortable in her own skin and has no problem showing off her flawless figure for the camera. At 65-years-old, the blonde-haired beauty definitely still has it going on and many fans believe that she is aging in reverse. And while she shares her fair share of current images, Brinkley also delights fans with a few throwbacks here and there as well.

In the most recent image that was shared for her 500,000 plus fans, Brinkley holds up a polaroid picture in her hand. The model says that the photo is 47-years-old, which would make her 18-years-old at the time. In the gorgeous shot, Brinkley faces her back toward the camera, looking over her shoulder to strike a pose. She wears her long, blonde locks down and curled as they fall at her back.

The stunner also appears to be wearing a little bit of makeup in the shot whole she goes totally topless, covering her breasts with one arm. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the mother of three a ton of attention with over 10,000 likes and 300-plus comments. While many fans commented on the image to let Brinkley know that she looks amazing, countless others simply commented on the photo with flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You haven’t changed one bit!,” one follower commented.

“Wow you are a baby but you are even more gorgeous now. You’ve still got the gorgeous looks and all the wisdom,love and light that you sprinkle across the universe. What food be more beautiful than that? Xoxo,” another follower raved.

“Wow, you practically look the same Christie!!!,” another gushed with clapping hand emoji.

As previously mentioned, Brinkley is no stranger to posting sexy throwback photos for her legion of fans. The Inquisitr recently shared that the model rocked a sexy swimsuit in another stunning throwback shot. In the killer photo, Brinkley can be seen kneeling in the ocean and throwing her hands behind her head. She appears to be virtually makeup-free in the photo with her rosy red cheeks highlighting her face. The stunner wears her long, blonde locks wet and slicked back but it’s her flawless figure that really has fans talking. While clad in a skintight blue swimsuit, Brinkley’s killer figure is on full display.

The post earned her a lot of attention with over 6,000 likes and 180-plus comments.