Larsa Pippen Shows Plenty Of Skin In Daring Bikini Snap

Larsa Pippen knows how to keep her 1.8 million followers coming back for more. On Monday, the stunner updated her Instagram account with a sexy bikini snap that got her fans talking.

In the photo, Pippen is seated on the deck of a boat soaking up the sun. She wore a skimpy black bikini, which revealed plenty of skin. The photo was shot from the side and Pippen had one knee pulled up to her chest, showing plenty of her backside. The Chicago native leaned back on her hands, showing off her voluptuous chest. She wore her hair back in a ponytail and sported a pair of black sunglasses. With the city skyline in the distance across the water, the photo looked like it was all about taking some time away.

Fans were thrilled with the photo, with many commenting on how the mom of four looked incredible. In fact, the photo racked up over 10,000 likes from her 1.9 million followers within an hour of going live.

“BEAUTIFUL Picture,” one fan wrote.

“Wooooowww,” said another.

“Lovely,” wrote another fan.

“My favorite pic,” another follower wrote.

Pippen, 45, shared some of her tips for getting and keeping a trim figure. In a post at her Life with Larsa blog, she said that the most effective diet is actually not going on a diet at all but rather finding an eating plan that is sustainable long-term. She also warned readers not to fall for any quick fixes, saying that slow and steady wins the race.

The Kardashian bestie also shared a list of foods that she believes helps her to stay trim atLife with Larsa. Eggs, cabbage, yogurt, apple, black beans, and green lettuce are among some of the foods she claims are not only helpful for maintaining her weight but also for staying healthy.

Whatever Pippen is doing is certainly working.

The Real Housewives star recently celebrated a birthday and partied in style. She also looked amazing in a low-cut number that revealed plenty of her chest.

Pippen recently made news when she said that there had been other situations between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson before the two shared that notorious kiss. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Pippen said there were interactions between the two that seemed “weird.”

Loading...

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,'” Pippen said, per People magazine.

“Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it,'” she added.

Kardashian drama aside, Pippen knows how to rock a swimsuit — and just about anything else she wears.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with Pippen can follow her Instagram account.