Hailey Baldwin Flashes Cleavage & Sexy Legs In Short Dress With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and her husband, Justin Bieber, were spotted out in West Hollywood on Sunday, and the model was strutting her stuff in a skimpy little outfit to beat the heat.

According to The Daily Mail, Hailey Baldwin wore a tiny, form-fitting white, corset dress that zipped up the front and showed off a lot of skin.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, Hailey is seen flaunting her cleavage, toned arms, and long, lean legs in the ensemble, which she pairs with some white sneakers and a black leather handbag.

Baldwin has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head and she accessorized with some large, dark sunglasses, a watch, her wedding and engagement rings, and dangling gold earrings.

The model also sports a minimal makeup look for the outing, which includes darkened eyebrows, a fresh face, and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Bieber is seen wearing a pair of baggy black pants, a brown and white short-sleeved t-shirt, and a backwards baseball cap. He has wristbands and a gold watch around his wrist and finishes off the look with some bright, white sneakers as he holds hands with his wife while strolling the streets of Los Angeles.

According to People Magazine, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement, a day which has become very important to the pair.

“Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together. It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one,” an insider told the outlet.

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source continued. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

Bieber has been open about his recent struggles with depression, anxiety, and ADHD. However, although Justin is currently still working on his mental health sources claim he and Hailey have a wonderful marriage.

Recently, Baldwin even took to Instagram to gush over Bieber in honor of the special day.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more. Life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together,” Hailey recently wrote on social media about her beloved husband.

Fans can see more of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber by following the couple on their social media accounts.