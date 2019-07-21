‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Shares Insane Shark Video Of Daughter Addie Underwater: ‘She’s Definitely A Wild One’

Leah Messer has been keeping her fans updated on the recent Hawaii vacation she took with her three daughters. The Teen Mom 2 star just got back from her exotic break. While the 27-year-old vacationed with all three of her little ones, her most recent Instagram update came dedicated to her 6-year-old daughter, Adalynn “Addie” Faith.

Leah’s post today sent fans three videos. All were taken underwater during what appeared to be a fun and pretty insane diving outing, and sharks were featured. Adalynn could be seen swimming with the sea life as the camera followed her around. The star’s daughter was also stylishly outfitted in a blue-and-white bikini. Leah’s video was definitely showcasing her daughter’s aquatic skills, but it likewise sent fans an insight into Hawaii’s underwater creatures. Adalynn appeared safe despite the potentially-hazardous surroundings.

A lengthy caption from Leah saw the star wonder if Addie belongs in the water. The mother of three queried whether Addie might be “a fish at heart.” The MTV star also referred to her child as “wild.”

Fans have been responding.

“Yes she’s such an amazing little girl she loves the planet that’s awesome,” one wrote.

One fan seemed out to challenge the depths mentioned by Leah, though. Leah had specified how deep in the ocean Addie had been diving. The fan probing Messer appeared to be drawing from personal experience, per their comment.

“I’m 19 and I can only go about 12 before my ears pop and the pressure becomes dangerous. There is no way a 6 year old went down 18 feet, with the air her lungs can hold and the pressure on her little head. Take it from a professional swimmer/diver.”

For the most part, though, feedback to Leah’s video was positive. It looks like Addie comes with quite the fanbase over on her mother’s Instagram.

As fans know, Leah’s recent vacation was a joint outing. Her co-star Kailyn Lowry and her three boys joined Leah for the trip. The six kids coming together has proven immensely popular on social media. A picture of Kailyn’s sons — Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux — playing with Leah’s girls — Adalynn, Aliannah, and Aleeah — was posted to Leah’s Instagram less than a week ago. The snap (seen above) currently has more than 68,000 likes. Kailyn herself posted the adorable bonding moment to her own Instagram, and her post racked up more than 186,000 likes.

Leah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. Fans wishing to see more of Leah and her beautiful girls should follow the star’s Instagram.