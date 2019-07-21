Jen Selter Sizzles In Tiny Bikini Licking Ice Cream Bar For National Ice Cream Day

Fitness model Jen Selter has been on an international adventure lately, hopping from the Amalfi Coast in Italy to Bali, Indonesia to The Maldives. Now, the bombshell is back at home in New York City and she shared a sizzling snap in honor of a certain frosty holiday — National Ice Cream Day.

In the shot, Selter spread out at the corner of an incredible rooftop pool overlooking the city. Her treat of choice for the holiday was Halo Top Creamery pops. Selter is a partner with the brand, as she indicated in the caption, and raved about the healthy frozen option.

In the snap, Selter had four boxes of different flavored Halo Top pops in front of her and was licking one pop and enjoying the sweet treat.

Selter has posed in countless bikinis over the past few weeks during her adventures abroad, but the one she rocked on the New York City rooftop was particularly tiny. The suit consisted of little more than three tiny triangles — one to cover her lower half, and two to cover her curves up top. Each triangle was made from a baby pink fabric and had an embellishment on top of a set of bright red lips. The strings connecting all the triangles were super thin and delicate, making it appear as though Selter was hardly wearing anything at all.

While Selter frequently wears her long brunette locks down and blowing in the wind, she opted to pull her hair up for her day at the pool. Her hair is pulled back into a messy bun, and she accessorized the look with some simple earrings, a watch, and a pair of yellow aviator sunglasses.

The temperature may be partially to thank for Selter’s choice of swimsuit. As she indicated in the caption, New York City is experiencing a bit of a heatwave so she likely wanted to go with something that would allow her to stay as cool as possible. Selter also confessed in the caption that she has a major sweet tooth.

Loading...

Her followers loved the sweet and spicy photo, which received over 7,500 likes in just 5 minutes. One follower commented “my fav. Summer pic so far!” while another simply said, “you’re looking so beautiful.”

Many other fans just left Selter a string of emoji to express their appreciation for her toned physique in the tiny swimsuit.

Selter hasn’t mentioned how long she’ll be back in New York City and if she has any other international adventures planned. Fans will have to make sure to subscribe to her account so they stay up to date on what she’s up to.