Heidi Klum Goes Topless On Instagram Proving She’s Not In Tokyo Any Longer

Heidi Klum seems to be recovering from jet lag in her own special way. The model-mogul recently returned from Tokyo where she spent the bulk of her time working on the first episode of Making The Cut with Tim Gunn and a brilliant cast of judges, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Now, the newly married celebrity is back in sunny California, working on her tan while working on her wedding list. Apparently, there’s another ceremony coming soon. This is probably because the initial nuptials with German rocker Tom Kaulitz were done on the extreme down low.

As recently reported, Heidi and Tom went behind the scenes to marry in Beverly Hills in a secret ceremony exactly a year to the day when the pair met on February 22, 2018. After doing some detective work, TMZ broke the news on July 11.

“According to a public document, the German rocker and supermodel obtained a marriage certificate, and sources familiar tell [TMZ] they said their ‘I dos’ way back in February of this year.”

That same evening, the happy couple was spotted at the high-end, Beverly Hills-based Chinese restaurant called Mr. Chow. They were probably there celebrating their discreet wedding.

This was Heidi’s third marriage while Tom had been married once before.

The statuesque television personality and top model, who has four children, was married to actor Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002. She was also wed to musician Seal from 2005 to 2014.

Meanwhile, the Tokio Hotel guitarist was united in wedlock to model Ria Sommerfeld for three years, from 2015 to 2018. He has no children but will make up for that as stepfather to Heidi’s brood.

The couple will reportedly do the deed again in Capri, Italy, in August, according to Page Six.

“It’s not going to be big, just family and some friends,” their source was quoted as stating.

Meanwhile, Heidi has been soaking up the sun in Los Angeles after returning from her busy Tokyo business trip. To be sure to avoid tan lines in advance of her next walk down the aisle, she showed herself topless while lying by a pool on Instagram on July 23. Her teeny-tiny bikini bottoms were barely there, allowing plenty of sun to get to her nether regions, too.

In the shot, viewers were able to see the supermodel’s side boob, while her perfect and pert butt was also very much on show.

Because of this kind of careful preparation, when Heidi Klum weds Tom Kaulitz for the second time on the picturesque island located in Italy’s Bay of Naples, she will rock the perfect tan. She will also likely be wearing at least some very pretty underwear. After all, this busy mogul-model is the person behind a collection of lovely underpinnings called Heidi Klum Intimates.