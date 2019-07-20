Morbidly Obese Model Tess Holliday’s Swimsuit Pics Spark Worry: Fans Fear She’ll Die Soon

Fans are expressing major concern for plus-size model Tess Holliday. The 34-year-old may fly the flag for body positivity, but this Mississippi native comes with a morbidly obese BMI. As The Sun reports, Tess’s 5 feet, 5 inch frame carries close to 300 pounds of weight.

Photos of Tess splashing about the beaches of Malibu, California made headlines at the end of last week. The Daily Mail reported the model to be enjoying an ocean dip in a stylish patterned swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The mother of two appeared confident with both her cleavage-flaunting swimwear and her body. Viewers of The Daily Mail‘s images are, however, voicing worry for this star’s health.

Plus-size models will face body-shaming on a regular basis. The comments left to the newspaper did not seem to be going down this route, though. Fans quite simply appeared worried that Tess’s large frame could be shortening her life expectancy.

“The issue isn’t anybody’s size or weight but I worry for her health, mobility and independence,” one fan wrote.

Over 2,600 users agreed with the reply.

“A walking early death warning” was another popular reply.

The model was also referred to in the context of an “early grave.”

Many responses took the concern one step further – viewers weren’t sure that an individual of this size should have their physique as part of the modeling industry given the health risks that accompany a clinically obese BMI.

Plus size model Tess Holliday owns her curves in swimwear after Piers Morgan rowhttps://t.co/RggQpAnOju pic.twitter.com/ojDtu9qbEZ — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 18, 2019

One user voiced the thought in a popular comment.

“I’m all for body confidence and not having to conform to being super slim and everyone fitting into a body stereotype but where do we draw the line? Enough’s enough. This is unhealthy and we have to stop pretending it’s ok because it isn’t and sends out all the wrong messages.”

Tess comes with a significant social media presence. Her Instagram following currently sits at 1.9 million. Tess’s Instagram showcases a model who is confident with her shape. The model has also slammed certain areas of the fashion industry for mostly hiring slender women; as The Daily Mail reports, Tess has criticized lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. While the underwear giant does have some curvy ladies fronting its campaigns, its most-famous models are slim ones. Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have both walked the Victoria’s Secret runway. Alongside Victoria’s Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel and Karlie Kloss, both girls are trim.

Not all comments left to Tess’s swimsuit images were negative. Some users sent Tess praise for breaking down barriers. That said, it did seem that the vast majority of users were worried for this model’s health and her future.