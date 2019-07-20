‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Shows Off Her Rock Hard Abs In Tiny Yellow Bikini

Audrina Patridge works hard to keep her incredible physique, and the reality television star was showing it off this weekend in a photo gallery from her “staycation” with her daughter.

Patridge took to Instagram to share a photo gallery from her time away — she didn’t stray too far from home while visiting San Clemente, California. One image showed Audrina rocking a revealing yellow bikini that had her washboard abs on display. In other shots, she played on the beach with daughter Kirra, and the family enjoyed what appeared to be a vintage RV.

The 34-year-old had been spending plenty of time at the beach lately. Earlier in the week, Audrina was photographed catching some rays in Laguna Beach, taking some time to relax after what was a stressful week. The Daily Mail shared some pictures of Audrina as she flaunted her tight stomach and long legs in another revealing bikini. Audrina is famous for her strict workout regimen, giving Shape magazine some of her hints for getting such amazing abs.

It was likely a chance for Audrina to unwind after some drama from just a few days before. As People magazine reported, Audrina called the police for a welfare check after ex-husband Corey Bohan missed their planned custody handoff. Officers responded to Bohan’s home, where they found Kirra safe and sound. Bohan told police that he thought it was his day to stay with his young daughter.

Though everything worked out in the end, it was reportedly stressful for Audrina, as she tries to maintain a cordial relationship with her ex.

“This is so distressing for Audrina,” a source close to the reality television star told People magazine. “She’s very upset and she hates that they can’t have a peaceful relationship. That’s all she wants for Kirra. It’s really sad.”

Audrina had originally been granted full custody of Kirra Max during the messy split with Corey after being married for 10 months. Her ex was granted visitation rights at first, but the agreement stipulated that Kirra had to be picked up at a police station, People noted at the time.

Audrina Patridge is back in the spotlight thanks to MTV’s revival of the popular series The Hills. Audrina told People that she was happy for the opportunity to get back on television, which she said would help make life better for her daughter. The debut season of The Hills: New Beginnings is currently airing on MTV.