Priyanka Chopra Puts On Busty Display In Sexy Pink Bikini On 37th Birthday

Priyanka Chopra is putting on a sexy display to ring in her 37th birthday.

The actress is known for having one of the best bodies in Hollywood and she is no stranger to showing it off from time to time, both in public and on social media. Yesterday, the stunner made a splash in Miami on nightclub boss David Grutman’s yacht. In photos that were shared by the Daily Mail, she appeared to be having an amazing time as she celebrated her birthday with hubby Nick Jonas and some friends and family.

In one of the images that were shared by the outlet, the Quantico actress stood up on a black and yellow jet ski with her hair soaking wet. While wearing very minimal makeup, the black-haired beauty still looked stunning, putting on a busty display in a tiny pink bikini that she nearly popped out of — showing off plenty of cleavage through her black life jacket.

Another photo from the series offers a glimpse of the 37-year-old’s backside as she climbed up onto a white raft with an inflatable balloon over the top of it. When she wasn’t wearing her bikini, Chopra covered up with a plain black t-shirt. The beauty looked totally in love during the wet outing, smiling and putting her arms around Jonas. The singer’s body was also on full display, and in one of the photos, he could be seen hosing off on the back of the vessel.

The Jonas Brothers singer left very little to the imagination in a pair of tiny white swim trunks that hit well above his knee. The 26-year-old’s chiseled abs and toned legs were fully on display in the images. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Jonas melted the hearts of his millions of fans on Instagram by wishing his bride a happy birthday. Along with a sweet photo of Priyanka in a blush pink dress, Nick shared a heartfelt caption.

“Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday.”

It comes as no shock that the adorable post earned the singer a ton of attention with over 2 million likes and 7,000-plus comments. While some fans commented on the image to wish Priyanka a happy birthday, countless others gushed over how adorable the pair is together.

As fans know, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot back in December of last year with two wedding ceremonies and multiple receptions. It’s safe to say that they’re still very much in the honeymoon phase of their marriage.