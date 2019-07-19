Sofia Richie Gets Soaking Wet, Flaunts Booty In Tiny Black Bikini

Sofia Richie held nothing back in her latest Instagram post. On Friday afternoon, the model daughter of music legend Lionel Richie updated her profile with a sweltering bikini shot that sent a wave of excitement through her 4.8 million fans and followers.

Fresh from her sun-kissed vacation in Turks and Caicos – where she spent time frolicking on the beach with Kylie Jenner and company, as previously reported by The Inquisitr – Sofia is now heating up Instagram with her flawless bikini body from a different, more familiar location.

The first photo that she has shared since being back from her lavish trip showed the stunning model soaking up the sun in a sumptuous-looking garden, one complete with an elegant chaise lounge chair. Clad in nothing but a barely-there black bikini, the 20-year-old hottie flaunted her insane body as she enjoyed a fresh shower outdoors, and sent pulses racing among her legions of fans in the process.

Sofia looked nothing short of breathtaking in the sizzling bikini shot. Snapped on the background of lush vegetation, which enclosed the scene to provide excellent privacy for sunbathing, the blonde bombshell basked in the sun’s golden rays as the shower dripped over her wet locks from above, in glimmering streaks of clear water.

The smoking-hot girlfriend of Kardashian family satellite Scott Disick showed plenty of skin in the spicy snap. Photographed from the side, with her gorgeous face turned to the camera, the pillowy-lipped model left very little to the imagination in her scanty pool apparel, flashing quite a bit of sideboob in the skimpy bikini top.

As she looked directly into the lens with a provocative gaze, she slightly parted her plump lips in a sultry manner, all the while exposing her chiseled back and impossibly tiny waistline. Likewise, her curvy backside was also on display in the ridiculously small thong bikini, as were her voluptuous thighs.

In classic Sofia Richie style, the Michael Kors model channeled her inner seductress in the steamy bikini shot. While she has recently treated her massive Instagram following to a slew of torrid bathing suit photos from her luxurious tropical vacation, her latest pic was certainly a sight to behold.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Sofia didn’t hesitate to get soaking wet for the jaw-dropping snap, sending beach-babe vibes all over Instagram. Her alluring pose put her peachy posterior on full display, giving fans an eyeful of her killer curves.

As expected, the new bikini snap immediately caught the attention of Sofia’s Instagram followers. In the space of a little over two hours, the photo racked up more than 146,000 likes. In addition, nearly 400 people dropped by the comments section to throw out praise for her smoking-hot bikini look.

“Dayummmm,” one person wrote under the torrid shot.

“Wow,” read a second message, followed by a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“A tropical goddess,” quipped a third Instagram user, adding a palm-tree emoji for emphasis.

“Yas,” penned a fourth fan, ending their assessment of Sofia’s sexy look with two fire emoji.

“HOTTTTTEST,” remarked another one of her Instagram followers.