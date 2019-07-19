Jen Selter Flaunts Toned Abs In Sports Bra And Short Shorts In The Maldives

Fitness model Jen Selter has been leaving fans drooling with all the bikini shots she shared from her long trip to Bali, Indonesia. It seems that Selter has finally packed her suitcase and moved on to her next travel destination, going from the Amalfi Coast of Italy to Bali to the Maldives now.

While Selter has been honest about the fact that she didn’t fit as many workouts into her Balinese vacation as she typically incorporates into her schedule, it seems that she’s back to her regular fitness schedule in the Maldives. She shared a snap in which she discussed her workout in the caption and also shared her favorite BCAA (branched-chain amino acids) supplement with her followers. Her Maldives workout was fueled by the gumdrop flavor of the brand Sparta Nutrition’s supplement, as she outlined in her caption.

In the shot itself, Selter posed in a pair of tiny, light blue gym shorts that hugged her curves and left very little to the imagination. The shorts showcased her toned legs and flaunted all her hard work in the gym. She paired the shorts with a simple white sports bra that kept her cleavage contained but flaunted her toned abs to perfection.

She finished off the look by adding a mint green hat and pulling her hair into a braid to keep her brunette locks out of the way.

While Selter didn’t specify what kind of workout she completed, her pose near a gorgeous sea of vibrant water may indicate that she tried to incorporate the beauty of her destination into her sweat session.

Selter’s followers loved the snap, and it received over 83,000 likes within two days.

Fitplan App, which Selter frequently works with to share her training plans, commented on the post and said they “need to try” the supplement she recommended and also told Selter “enjoy your vacation.”

Another fan commented “those abs.”

While one more added, “omg you are gorgeous.”

Many of Selter’s followers simply couldn’t seem to find the right words to articulate how they felt about the snap and instead opted to comment with a string of emoji on the post.

In an earlier post from Bali, Selter indicated that she’d be back in the United States on July 27 and 28 to attend the Fit Expo in San Diego, California. Given her commitment, she likely won’t be spending more than a week in the Maldives, but she’ll make the most of her time while she’s there.

Fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see if she shares any more sizzling workout selfies, or slips into a bikini or two during her vacation.