Draya Michele Shows Off Killer Physique On Instagram In A Black Bikini

Draya Michele has been turning up the heat on her Instagram page over the last few days.

The designer has been sharing photos of herself in Mexico. In her latest snap, the Basketball Wives alum is wearing a black bikini as she relaxes on a yellow chair outside. Draya’s bikini also has silver loops on both the top and bottom.

The influencer opted to not wear many accessories for the bikini snap. She only has on black shades from Carolina Lemke. Her dark hair is pulled into a bun as she looks away from the camera. Her long, pink nails are subtly shown as she moves her hands to the side.

At the time of writing, the steamy snap received more than 8,000 likes from Draya’s 7.5 million followers. The snap also received more than 100 comments from the former reality star’s fans.

“Like really… You are just so fine,” one follower wrote.

“Every time I see your post I look at my treadmill I need a gym. Love this suit!” another follower exclaimed.

In addition to having some fun near the water, the Mint Swim creator has also been enjoying the nightlife in Cuximala, according to her snaps. On Tuesday, Draya posted another snap from her excursion. The model posed for the camera wearing a tight, yellow dress from h:ours. Draya was glowing in the dress and also rocked eclectic earrings from 8 Other Reasons. Her hair is pulled into a low bun for the snap as she appears to have on minimal makeup on. To finish off the look, Draya decided to add open-toed YSL heels.

At the time of writing, the stunning post received more than 90,000 likes. Draya’s post also received more than 600 comments from her followers.

“How do you look so gooood alllll the time like this?” one follower asked.

“Ok draya, it’s official, u can’t do no wrong,” another follower chimed in.

Many of Draya’s fans also questioned the socialite’s recent whereabouts under her posts. The Inquisitr previously shared that Draya attended Kylie Jenner’s girl’s trip in Turks and Caicos, which began on Saturday, July 13. While she was shown boarding Jenner’s private jet that was plastered with her Kylie Skin logo, Draya has been posting photos in Mexico since the girls were reportedly on vacation, confusing her fans.

While she hasn’t posted any photos from the trip, Jenner’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou did share a photo of her and Draya in Turks and Caicos. In the snap, Draya and Karanikolaou are wearing matching bodysuits from Oh Polly as they pose together while sitting on a white staircase.

