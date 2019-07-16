‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Strength & Flexibility In A Series Of Bikinis

Mackenzie McKee is showing off her strength and flexibility on Instagram while asking her fans to give her tips about locations she should visit. She’s also striking yoga poses for her album. On Monday, the Teen Mom star took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of shots showing herself in workout clothes and several bikinis as she does a handstand in front of famous landmarks across the country.

The first photo of the post shows two pics of the 24-year-old reality TV star in white shorts and shirts as she strikes the same pose in front of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri, and in Pikes Peak, Colorado.

The second photo consists of a compilation of three different photos of McKee on different beaches as she does the same handstand while wearing three different bikinis that put her incredibly toned and muscular physique on full display. It is hard to identify where she is, but in the caption, she indicated that she has taken this same photo in “La” — which could be Los Angeles or Louisiana — Miami, and Times Square in New York City.

In all photos, the mother of four is on her hands with her legs either open above her, or one leg straight up as the other is bent.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which McKee shared with her 760,000-plus Instagram followers — garnered more than 3,200 likes and over 30 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and to offer their opinion regarding where she should go next to snap a similar photo.

“Niagra [sic] falls, an[d] lady liberty,” one user wrote.

“This is an absolutely awesome idea,” another user chimed in.

However, several other fans flocked to the comments section to ask about the previously rumored possibility that she would star on Teen Mom OG.

“I saw you’re on the trailer for teen mom og,” a fan wrote.

“Are you gonna be on teen mom og?????????” another fan asked.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, McKee and her family will be seen on an upcoming episode of the reality TV show. According to the report, the former Teen Mom 3 star has joined the MTV reality series as its fifth girl amid rumors that Amber Portwood could soon be fired. A trailer of the remaining episodes of Season 10 shows the mother looking at her youngest child, son Broncs, with a big smile on her face.