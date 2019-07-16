Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In Nude Crop Top

Former lead singer for The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger, had her 3.8 million Instagram followers drooling with a sexy snap she shared.

Scherzinger has been stunning fans lately with sizzling pictures of herself in skimpy swimwear, spending time relaxing by the pool or hanging out on the beach. She also shared plenty of shots of her adventures in Hawaii, and discussed what a journey it was to spend some time there.

Today, Scherzinger took a bit of a break from bikini shots, and shared a picture of herself in something that provided a bit more coverage — but not that much more. In the double update she posted today, Scherzinger rocked a tiny, nude cropped top with super-thin spaghetti straps, and a pair of white high-waisted bottoms.

The only accessory she wore was a pair of large gold earrings, and her makeup was sultry yet natural. She rocked a wet hair look that made it appear as though she had just stepped off the beach and into the photo shoot, and posed in front of a room that was blurred in the background. The focus in the picture was Scherzinger, her glowing beauty, and tanned skin.

In the first snap, Scherzinger stared directly at the camera with a majorly seductive gaze. In the second snap, she has her eyes closed in more of a contemplative vibe.

Scherzinger’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy vibes she was giving off in the photos, and the pictures received over 46,200 likes in just an hour.

One follower commented “you’re so so beautiful and I hope you know that!” while another said, “Nicole this photo is simply amazing. You look sensational.”

Scherzinger has been on quite a travel kick lately. In late June, she shared several photos taken in Capri, Italy, as she went on a bit of an Italian adventure.

In one of the photos she snapped in Italy, where she’s posed in a meditative stance, she shared some thoughts on her body and perspective on it in the caption.