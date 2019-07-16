Bella Hadid Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit, Celebrates Her Palestinian & Dutch Roots

Bella Hadid is celebrating her heritage on Instagram this week. On Tuesday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of black-and-white snapshots in which she is flaunting her timeless beauty, while noting that her looks are attributed to her mix of Palestinian and Dutch genes.

In the photos, the 22-year-old stunner is wearing a gorgeous black bodysuit featuring long sleeves and a thong-cut bottom that puts her derriere on display. She teamed her sheer garment with a highly sophisticated striped black-and-white wide-brimmed summer hat that has a vintage, 1960s feel to it that elevates Hadid’s already elegant style. The model is wearing her brunette tresses pulled back and tucked under the hat, leaving just a little bit visible on the side. As for accessories, Hadid is wearing a pair of vintage-looking earrings that perfectly match her overall look.

The first shot offers a close-up view of Hadid’s face as the model looks ahead toward the horizon at a point off-camera with her lips slightly parted and gaze extremely focused. The second shot shows the model sitting down on her bent legs with her hands on her thighs.

As indicated by the tags Hadid included with the post, the snaps were captured by photographer Zoey Grossman, who also shared a few snippets from the photo shoot on her own Instagram page.

In the photo shared by Grossman, Hadid is rocking the exact same outfit and styling but this shot shows the model’s full body as she poses with her back to the camera. Hadid is placing both of her hands under her derriere in a way that is both sexy and cheeky. As the tags Grossman included with her post suggest, Hadid’s makeup is courtesy of Dior while her jewelry is by Bulgari.

As of the time of this writing, Hadid’s post — which she shared with her 25 million-plus Instagram followers — garnered more than 168,000 likes and over 1,1oo comments in just about half an hour of being posted. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise Hadid’s beauty and celebrate diversity along with her, while sharing their admiration for her.

“[A] palestinian (+ dutch) queeennnnn,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a few Palestine flag emoji.

“Ain’t much, if it ain’t dutch,” another user chimed in.

“Be Proud! We love you,” a third fan raved, adding a series of red heart emoji at the end of the comment.