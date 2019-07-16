Tyra Banks Spills Out Of Pink Crop Top In Throwback Shot

Supermodel Tyra Banks has been all about the throwback shots lately on Instagram, sharing pictures from decades ago with her 6.5 million followers.

While she has shared snaps from old photo shoots and red carpet appearances in the past few days, today she plucked a throwback straight from the runway. Banks shared a picture of herself on the runway for the fashion brand Lolita Lempicka, way back for the 1994/1995 season at Paris Fashion Week.

Due to her memorable beauty, Banks was recognizable in the shot, but she certainly looks much different in the picture than she does today. In the snap, Banks rocked a baby pink skirt that had a tie waist detail as well as a baby pink crop top. The crop top exposed her toned abdomen, and the boning detail on the top accentuated her curves. Two thin straps were all that held the top up, and Banks’ cleavage looked dangerously close to bursting out from the tiny crop top.

Banks’ beauty look was also oh-so-90s in the shot. She rocked a hairstyle that consisted of short, tight curls, including a few strategically placed bang curls that drew attention to her face, and paired it all with a bold red lip.

Banks joked about the outfit in the caption and stated that she was rocking the shade millennial pink before it was a thing.

While Banks’ followers love seeing her curves today, it’s always fun to get a peek back into Banks’ iconic days when she was just starting out in the industry. The photo received over 53,000 likes in just 3 hours, and many fans even translated the French caption she included to accompany the look.

One follower stated “it should be illegal to look that good” while another responded to the throwback nature of the shot and said, “giving me such 90s’ vibes, I LOVE IT.”

Banks looks just as stunning today as she did nearly 25 years ago when she was still a young model on the rise. Just a few hours prior to posting the throwback, Banks shared a video with her followers of herself posing in a tiny polka dot bikini. The video received over a million views and fans were absolutely drooling over Banks’ physique in the skimpy swimsuit.

Banks may have taken a bit of a step back from the modeling world, as she doesn’t do as many campaigns as she used to, but she proves time and time again that she still knows exactly what to do in front of a camera. The industry veteran knows her angles like no other.