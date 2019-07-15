Farrah Abraham’s ‘National Nude Day’ Pic Doesn’t Hold Back

Farrah Abraham has taken to her Instagram stories to celebrate National Nude Day. The former Teen Mom OG star took to the platform yesterday to share a proud moment. Her name had been included alongside those of Kourtney Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski in Life & Style Mag‘s list of celebrities who “love to bare it all.”

The 28-year-old shared the magazine’s feature showing a collage of the three ladies. While none had been photographed nude, all were being listed as famous faces who dig ditching their clothes.

Farrah’s photo showed her in a bikini that wasn’t holding back. The ultra-tiny and gold-colored two-piece was pushing the boundaries on the material front, although Farrah seemed to be handling the swimwear perfectly. Her sizzling curves, cleavage, and golden tan were on full display – likewise, the smile so regularly seen on this mother when life affords a bikini opportunity.

As fans of Farrah will know, minimal or clothing-optional displays are frequent from this star. Farrah will don formal gowns for her glittering red carpet appearances, but her trademark appears to be nailing the scantily-clad look. This year has seen Farrah make major headlines for just this reason. The star’s promotional Instagram picture for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing came as a topless one.

Despite having left Teen Mom OG, Farrah remains in the news. She’s been weighing in on drama centering around another member of the MTV franchise. As Pop Culture reports, Farrah spoke to TMZ regarding Jenelle Evans. The Teen Mom 2 star has been making headlines ever since her husband David Eason fatally shot the family’s dog Nugget. Farrah gave the media outlet her thoughts on whether or not the incident was all for show.

“No, that’s not a publicity stunt to kill an animal, and she should not be with a man who’s like that. And for her to choose a horrible man over her kids, she’s a failure as a mom. … I don’t think any woman who chooses a man and abuse over her children is in the right state of mind to have kids.”

Farrah’s own activities have also been making headlines. The mother of one has been spending a significant amount of time in Dubai – while Farrah has been updating her fans with visuals via her Instagram, she hasn’t gone into detail over why she’s been flying out to the Middle East.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow her Instagram – Farrah has 2.2 million followers.