Kristen Stewart’s Scandalous Topless Pics Sweep The Internet: Sunbathing With Stella Maxwell Fuels Rumors

Kristen Stewart is making major headlines right now. The Twilight actress has been papped putting on a somewhat scandalous display, but photos of the 29-year-old removing her bikini to sunbathe topless aboard a yacht aren’t just sweeping the internet for the skin on show, though.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kristen was on the vessel with “on-off” ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell. The model joined Kristen for a yacht outing in the Amalfi Coast region of Italy yesterday. Kristen is in a relationship with Sara Dinkin, but the stylist who started dating the Charlie’s Angels star earlier this year was nowhere to be seen.

Photos threw fans a lot to look at. Kristen was photographed flaunting her lithe frame in a sizzling black bikini. The super-tight, halterneck two-piece came with a cleavage-flaunting neckline and string ties that flattered the actress’s bronzed body. It’s always offbeat with Kristen, though. The star’s choppy blonde hair was manifesting its trademark dark roots, and an outdoor shower showed the locks soaking wet. Chunky metallic jewelry around Kristen’s neck added grunge finishes.

Kristen was snapped at various points during her outing. Photos showed her jumping into the sea, cooling off near rocks, and lying with swimsuit and towel-clad friends aboard the yacht. Kristen was even photographed rolling down her bikini top to display her chest.

Followers of this actress’s love life are talking about the company Kristen was keeping, though. Kristen and her ex Stella were definitely in close quarters. A photo showed the two shot from behind with Kristen’s arm wrapped around the model, and likewise intimate was Stella appearing to photograph Kristen with her smartphone. Much like her actress ex, Stella came bikini-clad, although the report of Stella also sunbathing topless didn’t send fans much in the way of evidence.

The photos have definitely been sweeping the internet. Media outlets in various languages have been tweeting the news out with fans retweeting it.

Kristen has been vocal about her sexuality.

“I’m like, so gay, dude!” she said during her Saturday Night Live appearance back in 2017.

The actress has since spoken about the appearance with a more serious tone, per The Independent.

“I felt this huge responsibility, one that I was really genuinely worried about, if I wasn’t able to say one way or the other, then was I sort of like forsaking a side,” she said.

Kristen’s relationship history has included a string of women, including singer St. Vincent, musician Soko, and visual effects producer Alicia Cargyle. Most high-profile has been her romance with Maxwell. Clearly, the latest photos are fueling rumors about this former couple.