Australian Bombshell Shanina Shaik Flashes Her Booty In Flirty Snap

Shania Shaik got the week off to a sizzling start with a series of photos that showcased her fabulous figure.

On Monday, the model updated her Instagram with three photos in which she was wearing a sexy cheetah-print swimsuit. The high-cut number showcased Shaik’s long lean legs, narrow waist, and curvy hips. Feminine spaghetti straps along with a low neckline gave fans a peek at her chest. The Australian beauty wore an oversized white shirt loosely over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a gold pair of hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, and clear sandals.

In the first photo, Shaik leaned against a doorway and gave the camera a smoldering look. In the second and third photos, the Victoria’s Secret model turned up the sex appeal and dropped the shirt just below her hips to give her fans a shot of her sexy back and perky derriere. She gave the camera a pouty look in one snap and flashed a smiled in the other shot.

Fans were thrilled with the photos, with many posting one fire emoji after another. Others couldn’t help but weigh in on how enticing the photo was.

“Damnnnn why you gotta do us like this?!!” one fan said.

“A whole dream,” wrote another.

“Real life goals,” one fan said.

“Ur bootyifull,” quipped another.

Shaik appears to be taking advantage of the warmer weather. Some of her most recent Instagram updates show the brunette bombshell in skimpy swimwear and her 1.6 million followers always seem thrilled with what she shares. But the model is not just about bikinis. She often shares snapshots from photoshoots and moments from her personal life.

Shaik seems to have a level head when it comes to social media. In an interview with News Corp Australia, she said it was important not to let platforms such as Instagram and Facebook rule her life.

“It’s important that everyone embraces being themselves, and not looking at Instagram and letting it dictate what they are, and what they should be,” she said.

The model also said that she would like to expand her career to include acting. She said that some people might judge her and say that just because she has a pretty face, she would get all of the sexy roles.

“But there’s more to me than being a pretty face and I would like to show that.”

Fans wanting to keep up with what the Australian beauty is up to can follow her Instagram account.