‘Playboy’ Model Joy Corrigan Sizzles In Barely There Black Bikini During Beach Photo Shoot In Miami

American Playboy model Joy Corrigan spent Sunday soaking up the hot rays on Miami Beach while posing for a wet and sandy photo shoot, reported The Daily Mail.

A series of flawless shots featured the model in a black, two-piece swimsuit as she spent time in South Florida for Miami Swim Week 2019. Both the top and the bottom of the black bikini featured the same white patterned design around the edges of the suit, in addition to black ties securing the suit around her hips and in between her breasts. The top featured thick shoulder straps that gave it the slight appearance of a sports bra as the laced-up string between her chest pushed up her cleavage slightly. The bottoms rested low on her hips, showing off plenty of toned abdomen and her long, sculpted legs.

As the Victoria’s Secret model posed for the camera, her medium-length blonde tresses drip with water from a recent dip, while the rest of her body shimmers from the effects of skin oil and sunlight. She paired the sensual suit with thick, gold hoop earrings, while adding a touch of black eye-makeup and pink lip gloss.

In a short video clip that the 24-year-old posted to her Instagram Stories, alongside photos and videos from her event-filled week in Miami, the model announced to her 665,000 followers that she was on her way to the beach for the photo shoot.

“How… cute is this swimsuit from [designer] Adore Me? I love it, I’m going to shoot some pictures in it!”

Joy has been documenting her experiences during Miami Swim Week, which features fashion shows and pop-up exhibitions, as well as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit casting call, on her social media accounts, delighting her thousands of Instagram followers with her skimpy swimsuits and stunning looks.

In a post from over the weekend, the model showed off one of the suits that she walked the runway in. The red suit features a large circular cut out in the middle of her tummy, revealing plenty of taut, gym-honed muscles, while a thin strip of fabric across her chest barely contains her modest breasts.

The model strikes a pose in the photo with one hip cocked to the side as her long, blonde tresses cascade down her back.

In the comments section of the photo, Joy’s followers gushed over her sexy looks and stunning figure, with one joking that “Baywatch got an upgrade.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “You are absolutely flawless.”