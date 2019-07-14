In Pennsylvania, You Can Get Medical Marijuana To Help With Disorders Such As Anxiety

Anxiety disorders and Tourette syndrome are among the medical conditions that have been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to receive medical marijuana.

If you’ve ever battled a medical condition such as anxiety, you know how crippling it can be when it is at its worst. Anxiety can hold someone back from taking part in social events, taking advantage of new opportunities, and ultimately living life the way ytheyou want. Luckily, scientists are constantly finding out more about what causes anxiety and various new ways it can be treated. According to WHYY, the afflicted can now receive an alternative kind of help in Pennsylvania if they suffer from anxiety.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health recently announced that if someone suffers from a legitimate medical condition, such as anxiety or Tourette syndrome, they can receive medical marijuana to alleviate the symptoms.

Of course, medical professionals are not encouraging patients that suffer with anxiety and other medical conditions to rely solely upon medical marijuana. They should instead seek out other methods of assistance first, such as therapy. Upon searching for relief through therapy, patients can then obtain medical marijuana for supplemental purposes in treating the condition if they so desire.

“For both conditions, medical marijuana is not first-line treatment and should not replace traditional therapies, but should be used in conjunction with them, when recommended by a physician,” said Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Levine went on to emphasize that she didn’t make the decision of approving anxiety as a medical condition that warranted medical marijuana lightly. It was only after much research and careful consideration that she came to the decision.

The majority of the marijuana that would be prescribed to those suffering from anxiety will be high in CBD content and low in THC. There are also stipulations to this form of alternative relief. It should be reserved only for short term use and should not be used by pregnant women or children.

Throughout the past couple years, the topic of anxiety has become far less taboo than it once was. Many celebrities have discussed their own battles with the condition openly, thus proving that it is normal and nothing to be ashamed of.

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his anxiety saying he "doesn't like large groups of people" and feels like a "zoo animal" when people take photos of him in public https://t.co/tEHoSa3Yzf — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 13, 2019

Most recently, singer Ed Sheeran opened up about his own personal struggle with social anxiety, according to Sky News. As an introverted person, he explained that people surrounding him at all times makes him feel claustrophobic and anxious.