Hilde Osland Flaunts Major Curves In A Skimpy Bikini

Bikini model Hilde Osland shared a new photo a couple of days ago that caught the attention of many of her fans. It’s since received over 48,000 likes, and it’s no wonder. After all, the model shared not just one, but five photos of her in the same post. This gave fans the chance to see her rock the swimsuit from many angles.

The first photo showed Hilde from head to toe, as she stood on a pool deck in a bikini. It was white with green tropical leaves throughout, and she stood looking down at the ground while playing with her hair. The bottoms were especially interesting thanks to the unconventional cut. It was high-waisted, except with cutouts on the side that left much of her bare. There were string tie accents too.

On the other hand, the second photo was a closer shot of Hilde from the waist up. The model smiled with her lips closed and placed her hands in her hair. Thanks to the closeup photo, fans could see her jewelry, which included a necklace with her name and a bracelet. She also wore small hoop earrings.

The rest of the photos were of Hilde from different angles, including from the back and again from the front. Her long hair was prominent in a couple of the shots, as she let it down in loose waves.

Since then, Osland’s also shared a photo of herself in a very tight pair of pants. They featured an interesting design with the pockets hugging her derriere. She also wore a pink t-shirt that she pulled up to make into a crop top. She wore her hair down in loose, mermaid-like braids behind her back.

What some of her fans may not realize about Hilde is that she auditioned for Norway’s version of Idol and got pretty far. She made it as far as the top 20, according to Bikiniluxe.

An audition video on YouTube shows Hilde from 2011, as she spoke about how she would be the next idol from Norway. It appeared to be a cold day out, as the bikini model was spotted completely bundled up in a black jacket. For the audition, she sported a white sheer top, and she was also rocking shorter hair, which she pulled back into a messy bun. The model appeared very nervous at first, which is common. She chose to sing “Some Kind Of Wonderful.”