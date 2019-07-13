Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Green Mini Dress, Hits Up Gas Station Looking Glam

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian thrilled her 143 million Instagram followers today with an Instagram update that included four sizzling photos.

While Kardashian is no stranger to flaunting her physique for the camera, she opted to share a close-up as the first photo in the series. In the shot, Kim’s hair is pulled back into a glossy high ponytail, and her makeup is neutral, yet glam. She opted for a nude lip and very subtle brown smoky eye, but her lashes are majorly accentuated. She donned a turtleneck top that is more full coverage than many of her typical outfits; although the big reveal happened in the snaps that followed.

In the second and third photos in the series, Kardashian posed in two full-body shots that showed just how sexy the dress actually was. Though that particular dress was a turtleneck style and didn’t showcase any cleavage, the mini length showed off her toned, bronzed legs to perfection. As if that weren’t enough, the dress was made of an incredibly form-fitting, figure-hugging material that clung to every inch of her physique. She paired the look with some matching yellow strappy sandals and a simple silver clutch.

In the fourth and final shot in the update, Kardashian shared a picture of herself striding across a parking lot. The background is a marked departure from the previous three shots, as Kardashian is pictured walking in front of a shiny car with a gas pump and gas station sign visible in the background.

Kardashian’s followers loved her sizzling update, and the photos received over 2 million likes in a matter of hours. Her followers showered her with praise.

“I think this is one of my fav pics of you!” one fan said.

Kardashian has been surprising fans lately with her change in trajectory. For quite some time, the reality television queen was content to help build her family’s empire, and experiment with entrepreneurial ventures in the fashion and beauty industries. Now, as Vogue reports, the pop culture icon is studying to potentially become a lawyer.

Loading...

When an interviewer asked about the perception that people have about her name, and her as an extension, Kardashian seemed to shrug it all off

“I don’t pay attention to that anymore. I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me.”

One of those things will seemingly always be family, and Kardashian shared another picture today that featured her and sister Kourtney Kardashian on a Costa Rican adventure.