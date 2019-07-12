Prince Andrew Reportedly Used Jeffrey Epstein’s Madam To ‘Procure’ Young Women In London

Though Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein were known to be good friends, The Daily Beast recently released a report that suggests the relationship was even deeper than assumed. In the newest round of allegations, the article details how the relationship between Prince Andrew and Epstein was so strong that the Prince felt comfortable asking Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime employee and alleged madam, to “procure” young women for him in London, even when Epstein was not present. A summary of the article can be read on Celebitchy.

Ghislaine Maxwell was a British socialite whose father was well-known publisher Robert Maxwell, per The Cut. Maxwell and Epstein originally dated, but soon their relationship shifted from boyfriend-girlfriend to that of boss-employee. Maxwell has been accused of being Epstein’s madam by both finding young girls and grooming them. Now, she might have done the same for a member of British royalty.

According to The Daily Beast article, Maxwell would invite young women for a private dinner at Buckingham Palace. One source, whose age was not given, described the odd evening.

“My car drove in the front gates of Buckingham Palace, stopped round the back and I was escorted up to his apartment,” the source said.

“Ghislaine was there, and it was clear immediately that I had been brought to the dinner as a sex object. Andrew sat next to me on the sofa and kept reaching over to hold my hand.”

The source added that Prince Andrew gave her a private tour of Buckingham Palace, even taking her out to the famed balcony to wave at a “non-existent crowd.” Fortunately, the young woman was able to escape without being forced into physical activity, saying that she had to leave early because she had work in the morning.

Though the young woman was able to avoid a disastrous turn of events, she nonetheless slammed the pair for their gross “network.”

“Ghislaine procured women like me for Andrew. It was a network. She was on the party circuit and she was bringing Andrew around, meeting young women.”

Prince Andrew is already in hot water after Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed in court documents that she had been forced by Epstein “to have sexual relations” on three separate occasions with “a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (a/k/a Duke of York),” per Insider.

Though Andrew denied the claims, a picture was later released showing the prince with his arm around the waist of a young Roberts Giuffre. Reportedly, Maxwell is lurking in the background.