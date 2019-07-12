Jojo Babie Bares Booty & Exposes Chest In Pants-less Post

Jojo Babie is celebrating “Thick Thursday” with a brand new Instagram pic that’s received over 15,000 likes. The very revealing post showed the model posing in a doorway, as she leaned forward and arched her back. She was spotted with no pants on, as she joked about how they sometimes go “missing.” Jojo wasn’t completely nude, however, as she wore a tiny black top. The top was so small that her chest was left exposed somewhat, thanks to it being so short. She wore her hair slicked back in a bun, and gave a sultry look to the camera.

The picture inspired some fans to leave complimentary comments.

“No wonder that loud noise was a bang dam girl chill out i need a bedroom door too,” joked a fan, considering the model was posing in a doorway.

“I see you baby, just stunning, every pose is so hot,” added another.

“All I can say is D*MN!!!!” exclaimed a different fan.

This was a photo that was arguably fit to follow her other revealing photo from yesterday, which showed Jojo in an all black outfit. It consisted of a sheer robe with super high cutouts on the sides. She wore a super small thong bottoms and knee-high black boots. The robe was left unbuttoned, and the model was spotted grabbing the sides of the top. Her hair was down, as she accessorized with a choker necklace. The photo showed her standing and facing the camera at a slight angle. It was taken outside in what looks like a rooftop parking lot. The photo has been liked over 154,000 times.

In addition, Jojo gave fans something else to look at a couple of days ago. Instead of going nude or partially nude, the model was spotted in a pair of ultra-tight denim jeans. She paired this with a red tank top and sandals with clear heels. Jojo posed with her back to the camera, showing off her derriere while promoting a suitcase.

“I use mine all the time it’s the best gear btw you look amazing in those jeans,” noted a fan, who also has the suitcase Jojo was promoting.

“Girl u look so d*mn good in anything killing the jeans,” said another, as the jeans were apparently a big hit.

“Wherever you are going to I hope you have a fabulous time,” quipped a fan, who noticed that the model asked people where they thought she was traveling to next.”

Loading...

On the other hand, someone had a more specific request in mind.