Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Sophia, Scarlett, & Sistine Rock Bikini Bodies During Trip To Croatia

The daughters of movie star Sylvester Stallone are all grown up and seemingly living their best lives these days. All three of his daughters with wife Jennifer Flavin are on a trip to Croatia and donned bikinis in recent social media posts as they embraced some time on the water.

Hollywood Life shares that two of the Stallone sisters have been sporting saucy bikinis and checking out all of the attractions that Croatia has to offer. Sistine, 21, and Scarlett, 17, have clearly been having a blast, and their other sister Sophia, 22, is right there joining in on the fun too.

The sisters have a combined 2.55 million followers across their three Instagram pages and the shots they have been sharing during this trip show exactly why they have become so popular on social media.

Scarlett shared one photo to Instagram a few days ago that showed her alongside her sister Sistine and a couple of guys from their group. The quartet was on a yacht and the two ladies were wearing tiny bikinis. Their dad Sylvester commented that they both looked fantastic and their followers definitely agreed.

One recent shot on Sistine’s page from a few days ago shows her wearing a teeny snakeskin-print bikini and a baseball cap backward on her head as she posed on the yacht. Her long, tanned legs seemed to go on forever and more than 101,000 of her followers showed their love for the post.

The oldest Stallone sister Sophia has shared a handful of bikini shots via her Instagram page as well. One recent shot showed her in a multi-colored striped bikini sipping on a drink and more than 135,000 of her fans liked this one.

While Sophia’s bikini wasn’t particularly revealing, it still did a fabulous job of showing off Sophia’s sculpted abs and a hint of cleavage. A brand new photo of Sophia’s shared on Wednesday teases that she’s somewhere warmer and she’s wearing a blue-and-white striped bikini as her long, blonde hair cascades over her shoulders in wind-blown waves.

It seems that the Stallone sisters have plenty of reason to relax on a gorgeous trip to Croatia this summer. Sophia recently graduated from the University of Southern California and Sistine turned 21-years-old just a couple of weeks ago. In addition, Sistine will soon be seen in her first acting role with the upcoming thriller 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

The Stallone sisters have all grown up in the public eye, having made many appearances alongside their dad Sylvester over the years. All three young ladies are all grown up now and their social media fans cannot stop gushing over how gorgeous Scarlett, Sophia, and Sistine all are.