‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Spills Out Of Sexy, Striped Bikini In Sizzling New Photo

Rachel Cook is turning heads in her latest Instagram post.

Over the past few days, the Playboy model has been putting on a killer display for fans, sharing a ton of images from recent photo shoots while leaving little to the imagination in the process. The brunette bombshell has proven that she looks amazing in just about everything she wears but her favorite piece of clothing definitely seems to be the bikini. In a new image shared with her 2.5 million-plus Instagram followers, Cook again shows off her slamming body.

The black and white snapshot shows Cook sitting on the edge of a boat with a body of water just behind her. The stunner looks straight into the camera, wearing just a hint of makeup and making a serious face for the camera. The 24-year-old appears front and center in the shot and her amazing body is fully in display in a striped swimsuit that leaves little to be desired. The bombshell nearly spills out of the bikini top, offering a generous views of cleavage.

Rachel’s toned and tanned arms and legs are also on full display in the shot. She wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved while accessorizing the look with a pair of earrings. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s already earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans with over 136,000 likes in addition to 980-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to let Rachel know that they’re huge fans, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless figure.

“A GODDESS even in Black n White,” one fan raved with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Who knew u could look so stunning in b&w?!,” another follower commented.

“You’re just soooo unbelievably beautiful! Out of this world..,” one more Instagrammer gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

As mentioned before, the model has been putting on a sexy display for fans over the past few weeks. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Cook shared a NSFW photo from a recent shoot with fans. In the sultry photo, the model playfully sticks out her tongue, posing against a grey-colored background. Cook wears her long, brunette locks down and curly and rocks subtle yet beautiful makeup in the shot. Rachel leaves almost nothing to the imagination, going totally topless in the photo and covering her breasts with only her forearms across her chest. She completes the look with a pair of thigh-high boots and many fans commented on the image to let her know that she looks like Jessica Alba.

Fans can follow all of Cook’s stunning shots on Instagram.