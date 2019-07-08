Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Backside In Tiny Bikini & Teases Fans In Instagram Video

Star of Black-ish Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her backside in a cheeky Instagram video, teasing fans with a message of indulgence. The popular ABC actress shared the clip, which was taken during a vacation to Italy, and the dangers of spending too much time enjoying the good life.

Ross showed off her gorgeous body in a stunning, tiny blue bikini and showed just where all of her indulgences had gotten her during her vacation. She grabbed at her waist and squeezed her skin stating that the excess skin was “lunch,” patted her stomach and declared that was “dinner,” and then pointed to her backside and said, “this was God-given.”

The 46-year-old actress is in amazing shape despite her Instagram quip, wearing her swimwear with a vigor that would make a 20-something blush.

Ross always knew she wanted to spend her life entertaining people, having grown up in a show business family helmed by her mother, the legendary Diana Ross. Tracee attended Brown University, and after graduation, began working in the fashion industry as an editor for magazines such as Mirabella and New York, reported Biography. She soon made her way from publishing to a world in front of the camera, becoming a sought after model and posing for the covers of magazines Essence and Jet.

Although she was successful, her heart lay in the world of theater, honoring the degree she earned from Brown. Ross landed a breakout role as Joan Clayton in the TV series Girlfriends, which ran from 2000 until 2008. She also appeared in the films Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) and Labor Pains (2011).

Since taking on the role of successful physician Dr. Rainbow Johnson opposite Anthony Anderson, who plays her husband “Dre” in Black-ish, Ross has found herself in even more demand than ever before. The show, which debuted in 2014, is entering its sixth season on ABC.

The series depicts the life of an upwardly mobile black family who attempts to honor their black culture while living a predominantly white, suburban lifestyle.

Ross has since been honored for her work on the series with a Golden Globe in 2017 in the category of Best Actress, Television Series Musical or Comedy, and in 2016, 2017, and 2018 with an NAACP Image Award for her work on the series.

The show has been so successful for the network that it has spun off two other series, a feat that has not been seen since the heydey of network television in the 1970s and 1980s where series were regularly spun off with popular characters leaving an original series to star in one of their own shows.

Black-ish has been spun off to include the series Grown-ish on Freeform and Mixed-ish on ABC. Mixed-ish is based on a younger version of the character of Rainbow Johnson, focusing on her upbringing in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. Grown-ish follows Rainbow and Tre’s oldest daughter Zoey as she heads off to college.