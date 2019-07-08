‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union, 46, Rocks A Bikini To Celebrate Daughter’s 8-Month Birthday

Gabrielle is celebrating Shady Baby turning 8-months-old.

Gabrielle Union is celebrating #ShadyBaby turning 8-months-old. The new America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram on July 7 to acknowledge the latest age milestone reached by her and husband’s – basketball player Dwyane Wade – baby girl by sharing an adorable photo that showed the mother/daughter duo spending some quality time together in the swimming pool.

The seriously sweet Instagram upload showed 46-year-old Gabrielle looking years younger than her age while giving fans a glimpse at her seriously impressive bikini body in a teal green two-piece swimwear look while holding little Kaavia James in her left arm.

The 8-month-old baby girl was rocking her own fun swimwear look, sporting a cute blue bathing suit as she enjoyed the water with her mom.

Union flashed a big smile for the camera as she bonded with her baby girl while floating around in the water, sporting a stack of gorgeous necklaces around her neck with her hair tied away from her face in two braids on either side of her head.

In the caption of the family pool picture, the Being Mary Jane actress told her 13.3 million followers that she just couldn’t believe that Kaavia was already 8-months-old, while also sweetly referring to the youngster as being her “lil mermaid” and her “roadie.” She tagged her location as being Heaven.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Union previously shared a number of solo shots of herself rocking the same green bikini on her Instagram page in which she gave her millions of followers a good look at all her hard work in the gym.

She first shared photos in celebration of #NationalBikiniDay one day after U.S. Independence Day on July 5, before then following up shortly after with several other stunning bikini pics which featured a look at herself climbing the pool steps before then laying back on an orange floatie.

The original set of bikini pictures showed the gorgeous star flashing some serious skin while giving her millions of fans a good look at both the front and back of her two-piece. The upload has more than half a million likes.

But when she’s not posting sizzling bikini photos, Gabrielle is sharing an insight into her life with baby Kaavia who she often jokingly refers to as #ShadyBaby because of her usually unimpressed facial expressions.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently posted a hilariously cute video of her little girl growling at a little boy during a playdate session.

“Men are from Mars… @kaaviajames is angry,” Union jokingly wrote in the caption of the video with several crying laughing emojis. “I. Cannot. Take. It. #PlaydateShowdown.”