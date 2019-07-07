Jordyn Woods’ Cleavage Pic Jolts Instagram: ‘Thought It Was Kim K’

Jordyn Woods may be associated with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but this model is known for being an individual. The 21-year-old’s latest Instagram update seems to have been pushing the identity boundaries – at least as far as a few of her fans are concerned.

Earlier today, Jordyn updated her Instagram. A glamorous black-and-white snap showed the SECNDNTURE founder channeling a sexy and very feminine look. The polaroid-like photo showed Jordyn shot from the chest up. A bustier-like top in racy satins was sending out some major cleavage, although the model had maintained her impeccable class. The photo seemed to be harnessing a throwback and bombshell feel. Jordyn was looking sun-kissed as she gazed downwards – luxurious flourishes from a diamanté choker necklace upped the glam.

Jordyn looked sensational. Her toned and sculpted shoulders perfectly offset the sexy curves being displayed. With hair appearing to blow in the wind and slightly parted lips, Jordyn’s picture also came with a certain innocence. No caption was used – clearly, Jordyn didn’t seem to feel that the update required any words.

Fan comments poured in from the moment the snap went live.

“Thought it was kim k” saw one fan receive likes.

“Can’t deny that I thought it was kim in a split second tho,” another wrote.

Another user simply mentioned the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s name.

While Jordyn’s face clearly appeared to be her own in the photo, there is, admittedly a slight resemblance to Kim. The 38-year-old reality star is known for wearing her long dark locks loose. Likewise, choosing strapless and bustier-like dresses. For Jordyn’s taken-aback fans though, it seemed to be the overall feel of the picture – while fans didn’t specify why they felt Jordyn looked like Kim, they were voicing the thought as an instant reaction.

Jordyn’s update didn’t just seem to jolt fans into thinking they were seeing Kim Kardashian, though.

“Mini Nicki Minaj,” one fan wrote.

Jordyn’s status as an inner member of the Kardashian-Jenner circle has changed. Up until February, the model was best friends with Kylie Jenner. The pair’s joint social media presence dates back to 2013. February marked the model’s infamous cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson – as fans are likely aware, Jordyn’s admission to “kissing” the NBA player made global headlines. Khloe and Tristan split following the scandal.

Less about the cheating and more about knocking her fans sideways, it looks like Jordyn is still proving a headline-maker. The model was also showered with praise following today’s update.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

