Elizabeth Gillies Flashes Cleavage In Green Bikini

In the past 24 hours, Elizabeth Gillies sent her 8.1 million Instagram followers into a frenzy as she showed off her sexy glam side in a dark-seaweed colored green bikini.

Gillies very nearly broke the internet as each of the sizzling snapshots accumulated just shy of a million likes and several thousand comments.

The very upscale elegant beach look enhanced her natural beauty and looked like it had popped right out of an episode of Dynasty, where Gillies plays the conniving over-achiever Fallon Carrington.

The suit was a two piece that featured a simple high waisted, modestly cut brief design. In contrast,the suit top definitely carried a bit more edge and flair with a dramatically low scoop neckline that showed off ample amounts of the actresses perfectly perky assets. The halter top suit also featured a large bow tie accent on the side of her neck that gave it a very high-fashion appeal.

In addition to complementing the delicious display of skin and her curvaceous form, many admitted to being obsessed with her unique sunglasses.

As her massive following knows, the 25-year-old actress hasn’t been especially active on Instagram as of late. These steamy photos come just five days after the brunette bombshell shared a photo of herself rocking a white t-shirt with a huge rainbow across her chest in honor of Pride.

Gillies stuck a fun and flirty pose for the camera that really drew attention to her face and her brightly colored pride graphic on her tie up, cropped, ringer style t-shirt. She paired the statement shirt with a simple but stunning pair of low-slung white jeans that gave viewers a peek at her toned, flat tummy.

Elizabeth wore her long-highlighted tresses pulled away from her face in a curly pony and rocked a bright pink lip and sassy cat eye.

The captivating photo was also well-received by her fans as it accumulated over 1.5 million likes and nearly 10,000 comments.

Ariana Grande was among one of the first to comment on the photo, leaving nothing more than an array of cute emojis.

As their social media followers know, Gillies and Grande are reportedly best friends. They’ve worked together on set numerous times during their careers and frequently comment on each other’s social media posts. In fact, Ariana and Elizabeth’s most well-known collaboration project is the tween loved Nickelodeon show Victorious.

The pairs enduring friendship is often referred to by super fans as Eliana.