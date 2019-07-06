Chrissy Teigen Has ‘The Perfect Body’ In Topless Snap

Chrissy Teigen didn’t just wow her husband, John Legend, with her latest Instagram snap, but she also had her followers’ jaws on the floor.

On Saturday, Chrissy posted a racy photo of herself topless and laying on a yacht to her feed. In the sexy snapshot, Teigen is seen laying with her bare back facing the camera as she donned a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms that flaunted her curvy backside and tiny waist.

The model also held a bottle of wine in her hand and had her long, brown hair fanned out behind her as she soaked up some sun.

Chrissy has become a social media sensation, with fans loving her hilarious posts, commentary, and stories about her life on Instagram and Twitter. Her loyal followers look forward to her posts, and also believe that she’s one of the hottest moms on social media.

“The perfect body,” one of Teigen’s fans commented on her topless bikini photo this weekend.

Another went on to reveal that they believe Chrissy is something very special.

“She is a goddess on earth,” the fan stated in the comments section.

“Chrissy is the queen,” a third follower agreed, as many other fans also gave their compliments to the model in the comments.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans also love to see the banter between Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, on social media.

Last year, Chrissy opened up about the couple’s relationship, revealing that they are very different, but that their romance just works.

“He’s quieter than me, which isn’t saying much. But he’s more thoughtful, whereas I’m spur of the moment. I can’t hide things very well. If I feel it, you’ll see it on my face, but he’s better at covering. I was never that big into music. And I’m more emotion-based than him. I can see everybody’s side of an argument,” Teigen told Elle UK.

However, as far as it being love at first sight for the pair, Chrissy says that was not the case, revealing that they simply just grew together in their love.

“It was never like ‘this is the man I’m going to marry.’ There’s also those normal stories where you date and talk and just grow together,” Chrissy said of her courtship with John.

Fans can see more of Chrissy Teigen’s life with John Legend and their two adorable children by following the model on all her social media accounts.