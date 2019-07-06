Hailey Clauson Bares Cleavage In Minidress At Malibu Beach

Hailey Clauson is clearly enjoying the beautiful weather, and she made the best of it by rocking a cute minidress. The dress was light blue and white plaid, with thin straps and a front-tie accent. It was cut very low, leaving her cleavage exposed. The model wore a giant pair of cat-eye sunglasses with white rims. While she stood upright in the first photo, she leaned over slightly for the second shot. Her hair was worn down naturally, and she accessorized with hoop earrings. The photos were taken as she walked by the ocean in Malibu, California.

The model has been keeping things spicy on Instagram lately, as the minidress photo came after a couple of bikini and topless shots. In addition, Hailey’s shared some striking professional photos that her fans seemed to like. One such example from June 20 showed her posing in an all white outfit. She appeared to be leaning on an observation deck, as behind her, you could see the very blue water and a wooded coastline. The model’s outfit consisted simply of a white tank top and high-waisted brief-style bottoms. This photo was geo-tagged at the Homestead Crater, and it’s clear that it’s a stunning location.

And that’s not to mention yet another incredible outfit that she rocked just a day prior. The photo showed her wearing a little black dress with sleeves and a low cut front. It hugged her curves just right, and Clauson added a dash of color with a red handbag that she slung over her right shoulder. A jet setter as usual, this Instagram pic was from Salt Lake City, Utah.

And as glamorous as the model looks in her photos, she comes across as very down-to-earth in interviews. Previously, Hailey shared some of her personal life with Into the Gloss. In particular, she discussed her routine before heading out for a night on the town.

