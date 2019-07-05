‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Rocks Daisy Dukes And Ruffled Top: ‘Just Wow’

Maxim model Kara Del Toro took a break from swimsuit photos to share a photo of herself in regular clothes with her followers on Instagram. However, it turns out her regular wardrobe is just as sexy as her beachwear — and displays almost as much skin.

In the shot, which racked up over 12,000 likes within just a few hours, Del Toro is wearing a pair of high-waisted daisy dukes that expose a ton of her toned, bronzed thighs. She paired the shorts with a pastel ruffled top that has cap sleeves and a button detail on the front. The look would almost be sweet rather than spicy, if it weren’t for the fact that plenty of Del Toro’s cleavage is on display. The complete look is definitely sizzling, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

One fan was all about her style, and said “need your entire closet girl.”

Another simply said “you are so gorgeous.” As with most of her posts, Del Toro received plenty of praise from her fans about her breathtaking beauty.

While she’s certainly shared pictures of herself looking super glam, Del Toro’s makeup and hair in this photo are relatively natural. She looks stunning and sun-kissed in the most perfect possible way.

Del Toro actually chose to share two photos, wearing the same outfit but just taken with slightly different poses. She was obviously feeling herself and how incredible the outfit made her body look.

Perhaps the only thing as stunning as the model is the background she’s posing in front of. While she doesn’t specify the location she’s at, her caption does indicate it’s a paradise that she doesn’t want to leave anytime soon. Del Toro is in front of an old stone wall, and there’s a wealth of greenery around her, from trees to cacti. A rustic-looking planter holds a few more plants, and the sun is shining brightly.

She’s opted to accessorize the outfit with a super fun bucket bag, which has a touch of whimsy thanks to the beaded strap. A pair of classic aviator-style sunglasses are also visible, proving that Del Toro created a full on look that seems perfect for any vacation.

The model has been posting a ton of photos of herself in various exotic locations lately, so fans will have to stay tuned to see what’s coming next. The beauty updates her page regularly, and she’s never afraid of showing off a little skin.