Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Clingy Bandeau Dress As She Snuggles Up To Hubby Joe Manganiello In Romantic Snap

Sofia Vergara gave fans an ample view of her hourglass curves in one of her latest Instagram updates.

The fabulous 46-year-old actress and her dashing husband, 42-year-old Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello, celebrated the five-year anniversary of their first date on July 3, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time. And, judging by Sofia’s Instagram feed, the two lovebirds have been keeping the party going ever since.

According to The Daily Mail, the happy couple has embarked on a festive holiday in celebration of their love. While Sofia has certainly been enjoying her romantic getaway with her husband, she hasn’t forgotten about her fans. The Modern Family actress has been documenting her trip on Instagram with a bounty of sun-kissed photos, to the delight of her legions of admirers.

On Thursday, the Colombian-born beauty treated her massive following to a pair of head-turning snapshots that sent pulses racing all over Instagram. Reporting from the sunny Italy, Sofia shared a lovely photo of herself and her husband snuggled up in a romantic embrace. She followed up with a heart-stopping solo snap that truly captured her irresistible beauty, while also putting her jaw-dropping figure on display.

Her Instagram post reeled in some massive engagement, racking up more likes than anything else she has shared over the past two weeks – and for good reason. For the photos in question, the 46-year-old stunner poured her voluptuous figure into a skintight white bandeau dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Sofia looked every inch the siren in her clingy midi-dress. Boasting thin, halter neck straps, the form-fitting dress clung to every curve in sight, highlighting the sinuous contour of her voluptuous frame. The snug garment beautifully flattered her buxom curves, while also accentuating her impossibly tiny waist and curvaceous hips.

Fans might even argue that her sexy look was a braless one, as Sofia didn’t appear to be wearing any kind of support underneath the curve-clinging dress. She added height to her petite frame with a pair of Perspex peep-toe platform sandals and accessorized with a chic Chanel bag and daisy-shaped dazzling earrings.

Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a V-neck black shirt, which he wore unbuttoned to show a bit of tanned skin. He completed his vacation look with black-and-white striped pants and a pair of gray sneakers.

Sofia and Joe looked very much in love in the gorgeous photo. Snapped on what appeared to be a quaint terrace, one overlooking a jagged mountainous chain, the happy couple cozied up for the heart-melting shot. Photographed against the backdrop of lush vegetation, with the sparkling blue sea stretching in the background at the foothills of the mountain range, the two lovebirds were all smiles as they put their arms around one another. While Joe looked directly into the camera with a lovestruck grin on his face, his wife lovingly glanced at him with a beaming smile.

The second photo gave fans a more detailed look at Sofia’s tighter-than-skin ribbed dress. Posing next to a bare-breasted statue of an Ancient Italian woman, the stunning Latina flaunted her killer curves in the spectacular shot, teasing the shape of her teeny thonged underwear through the tight-fitting number.

Her eye-catching Instagram post sent fans into a frenzy and ended up garnering more than 388,000 likes. In addition, over 1,500 people flocked to the comments section to gush over Sofia’s age-defying beauty and show-stopping physique.

“Do you ever age?” asked one Instagram user.

“Should have copied the statue,” read a more brazen message, one that ended with a suggestive heart-eyes emoji.

“You look at him with so much love,” wrote a third person, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“You’re not a real human,” noted another one of Sofia’s admirers, expressing their adoration for the gorgeous actress with an aptly chosen fire emoji.