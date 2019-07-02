Constance Nunes Topless And ‘Sunkissed’ In Sultry Instagram Snap

Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star Constance Nunes just rattled her social media followers with a stunning new photo. The Maxim bombshell is known for her sexy curves, and she shared a sultry peek at some of her notorious assets.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nunes posted a photo to her Instagram page that is already driving her followers wild. This look shows a somewhat different side of Constance in comparison to what her fans typically see, but they certainly appeared to love it.

Nunes tagged the team who worked with her to capture this look, but she didn’t note whether it is for any specific project or product campaign. The Car Masters star noted in the caption that she was sunkissed for this one, and that is certainly the case.

This photo shows Nunes topless, although she only gives everybody a taste of her deep cleavage. Her dark locks are straight and cascading down her back with a fan seemingly blowing toward her to add another sultry dimension to the look.

Constance is wearing a delicate gold chain necklace and large, chunky earrings, along with a bronzed makeup palette. Her freckles can be seen in this close-up photo, and her lips are slightly parted as she gives off a come-hither vibe.

The model and Car Masters star received hundreds of comments and thousands of likes on this look within the first hour it was on her Instagram page. Some encouraged her to show more of herself in photos like this, which likely was a hint that they were bummed to see where the snapshot was cropped and wanted more cleavage and skin.

“Are there any pictures where you don’t look stunning?” questioned one follower.

Another Nunes fan wrote, “Sunkissed! The sun should be thankful to kiss someone like you.”

“Sexy” popped up in numerous comments as others deemed her to be gorgeous, beautiful, and perfect.

The Inquisitr recently detailed that in addition to sharing shots like this latest sexy one, Nunes has been embracing other modeling gigs, along with working on cars and attending shows where she can connect with her fans in person.

Fans of the bombshell vixen now that Constance also got married earlier this year. Some followers noted on this newest post that they would love to see more photos that include her husband.

Whether the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is sharing a casual selfie or a professional shot, a close-up or a full-length pose, her fans go wild. Constance Nunes can make just about any setting or outfit look sexy, and her social media followers never tire of her sultry vibe.