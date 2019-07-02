Miley Cyrus’ Naked ‘Fat Acceptance’ Pic Sparks Outrage: ‘Stop Promoting This’

Miley Cyrus’ recent Instagram activity has mostly centered around her SHE IS COMING album and recent performance at Glastonbury, U.K. On July 2, the 26-year-old took a break from sharing her music success to post an Instagram image with an agenda.

Miley’s photo showed a medically obese woman reclining on a couch. The artsy shot came with a red background, fine furnishings, and tasteful body language, and the woman was holding a cream-colored fan. Nude as the photo was, it did not come across as sexual. In fact, both the picture and the lengthy caption seemed out to promote “fat acceptance,” per the singer’s words.

Miley’s caption also mentioned the pressures of the online world. It further questioned whether an overweight individual sharing an image of themselves to social media should be worrying about their well-being. The singer’s words seemed out to spread love, acceptance, and positivity. While some has been generated over in the comments section, the post does appear to be falling under backlash.

“I’m all about people being happy in their own skin but I am not going to say it’s healthy” was a comment receiving over 1,800 likes.

Also popular with over 540 likes was a comment suggesting that Miley’s post could do harm.

“Absolute wrong. There is nothing right in that. Yeah she deserves respect, but still, it’s an illness and there is nothing positive about it. Stop promoting this, the upcoming generations need to know that this is nothing but an illness and never healthy.”

Elsewhere, Miley was told to stop throwing praise at individuals who are “killing themselves.” Users also expressed concern for the woman in the image. While her beauty did not appear disputed, her high BMI was pointed out.

Miley’s post wasn’t exclusively subject to slamming, though. Many fans took to the comments section to give the picture the thumbs-up.

The issue of body positivity on social media is a hot topic. With celebrities such as Demi Lovato and Bebe Rexha having experienced body-shaming, the acceptance movement is making headway. Curvier models now have careers in an industry that once shunned anyone without a minuscule waistline. At the same time, there is concern that the promotion of overweight bodies as normal can encourage obese individuals to remain in their unhealthy state. It would seem that worried individuals responding to Miley’s update had this on their minds.

Miley does not appear to have responded to the criticism. Fans wishing to see more of the singer should follow her on Instagram.