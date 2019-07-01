Kourtney Kardashian’s See-Through Dress Pic With Larsa Pippen Slammed, ‘Plastic Surgery’ Dominates Comments

Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen appear to be facing some backlash. Earlier today, the 45-year-old friend to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian updated her Instagram. Larsa’s July 1 Instagram photo showed a glamorous trio of ladies as Larsa was joined by the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model Nicole Lynn Williams.

The photo appeared to have been taken the night of Larsa’s 45th birthday. Paparazzi photos showing Kourtney in a see-through and lingerie-like dress matched the outfit in the photo. The pink-and-red minidress made major headlines for the Poosh CEO, but this update seems to be causing a stir of its own.

The stylish ladies had been photographed posing on a couch. While Kourtney sizzled in her barely-there number, Larsa glowed in a silver dress with a plunging neckline. Williams contrasted the pair in a buttoned red minidress in red leather.

Larsa had taken to her caption to ask fans to allocate the trio some form of label. While some comments threw out praise, an overwhelming number appeared to be slamming the picture.

“Orange faces, plastic surgery and filters for days” was one of the most-liked comments.

“Plástico + plástico =plástico” was also popular.

Mentions of cosmetic surgery manifested throughout the comments section. The term “plastics” was used multiple times.

“THE PLASTIC GIRLS,” one user wrote.

A cruel and somewhat trolling comment sent out spite that seemed a touch excessive.

“Bullies, plastic surgery, clones, menopause,” it read.

Spiteful as the comment was, it racked up likes.

“The group should be called Environmental Hazard, since plastic is bad for the environment” was another reply referring to surgery.

The Kardashian-Jenners seem subject to a particularly high level of unfair criticism. While their smooth-lined faces might be subject to Botox, their faces do not appear overly indicative of having gone under the knife. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are also masters of makeup, and they equally come with skilled makeup artists.

At the age of 45, Larsa is known for her youthful looks. Rumors surrounding plastic surgery for this star have, however, made headlines, per Life and Style Mag. Hollywood may be known as a hotspot for wrinkle-free starlets popping into skin clinics, but the glitzy location is likewise known for seeing celebrities leading healthy lifestyles to maintain their youthful looks.

Few comments seemed to single out Kourtney, Larsa, or Nicole. Rather, they seemed out to slam all three of the ladies. Fortunately, not all comments sent backlash. The ladies were called “fiercely elegant” by one user. The word “fabulous” was also used.