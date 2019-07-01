Venezuelan Bombshell Michelle Lewin Flaunts Killer Physique In Booty-Baring Thong

Michelle Lewin is using her Instagram feed to show off her toned booty because, well, she can. Over the weekend, the Venezuelan fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a minuscule bikini to flaunt the killer physique she has worked so hard to attain in the past few years.

In the photo, the 33-year-old bombshell is featured in the shallow waters of North Miami Beach — as indicated by the geotag she included with her post — as she dons a white, two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck and boast a lace detail around its cups that give the swimsuit a romantic quality. Lewin coupled her top with a matching thong-cut bottom that ties on the sides and sits high on her frame, helping accentuate the contrast between her slender waistline and wide, full hips, putting her famous hourglass figure in full evidence, to the delight of her fans. According to the tag she posted in the photo’s caption, the swimsuit she is wearing is by her own brand, M-Elle.

Lewin accessorized her look with a series of gold bracelets on her left arm that match the lighting of the shot, as well as the model’s sun-kissed complexion.

The fitness guru is captured with her feet in the water as she stands with her back to the camera, which puts her derriere front and center. Lewin’s toned, strong thighs are also in the shot, as well as her chiseled obliques. Lewin is wearing her blonde bob with her hair swept over to one side and down in perfectly straightened strands that cascade over her shoulders. She is looking at the camera with fierce eyes and lips slightly pursed into a coquettish smile.

The post, which Lewin shared with her whopping 13.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 251,000 likes and over 1,300 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the photo-sharing social networking app took to the comments section to praise her killer curves, and to share their admiration for the fitness inspiration.

“That booty thooo,” one user raved, adding a heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Earned, not given,” another user chimed in.

“Always easy on the eyes,” a third fan added, including a red heart, trailing the message with fire and heart eyes emoji.