Kate Beckinsale Stuns Fans Wearing Nothing At All In Instagram Selfie

Kate Beckinsale has earned a reputation for being hilarious on Instagram. Though she’s always impossibly glamorous on the red carpet, and takes stunning selfies, she’s not afraid to poke fun at things and make her 3.1 million followers laugh.

Today, though, she decided to stun her followers by sharing a particularly sexy shot. In the caption, she joked about forgetting to get dressed before heading in to work. While she didn’t share the real reason she found herself without a stitch of clothing in her vehicle, that’s exactly what appears to have happened. In the photo, Kate’s flawless hair and makeup is visible, and she’s even wearing a delicate pair of earrings, but she doesn’t have a single piece of clothing on. Beckinsale has cropped the photo so her followers can’t see anything explicit, but it’s fairly obvious that she’s completely bare from the neck down.

Fans absolutely lost their minds in the comment section, showering her with compliments about her beauty. Although, there are many fans who are probably a bit disappointed that the photo had been cropped. The picture is certainly a slight departure for the star, who doesn’t share many selfies. However, when she does, they usually have some kind of unexpected or funny component to them.

Beckinsale has been in the tabloids a fair bit lately, thanks to her short-lived relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. When Beckinsale and Davidson first began appearing in public together, many were stunned at the unusual pairing.

It seems that Beckinsale is back on the market now, though. Entertainment Tonight shared the inside scoop from a source close to the duo.

“They’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms.”

While she didn’t mention him by name, Beckinsale did chat briefly about her dating life with the Los Angeles Times earlier this year, while promoting her new show, The Widow.

“I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anyone who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem.”

And, while she doesn’t seem to mind occasionally discussing her personal life, she admitted that the paparazzi attention can grow tiring and frustrating at times.

“I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house. It’s a little old fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that].”

Beckinsale hasn’t been linked to anyone else romantically since her split with Davidson.