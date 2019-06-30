Victoria Justice’s ‘Pride’ Daisy Dukes Get Noticed: ‘Like A Giant Pack Of Skittles’

Victoria Justice has been celebrating Pride Month. The Victorious alum and singer took to Instagram earlier today to showcase her attendance at New York City’s Pride event. The June 30 update sent fans plenty of color, positive vibes, and a super eye-catching outfit.

The video showed the 26-year-old rocking a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes. The frayed shorts were paired with a rainbow-colored crop top and matching armbands. The brunette was flashing her taut abs, slender arms, and hints of her shapely legs. Victoria likewise seemed to have embraced the LGBT event’s vibes with heart-shaped makeup on her cheeks. Her long dark locks came swept up into a ponytail and her lips were painted bright red. The looped video showed Victoria toying with her hair, opening her mouth, and hugging a fellow crowd member.

The star took to her caption to ask her fans to “wave” if they could spot her. She also used Pride-centric hashtags to show her support for the event.

Fans have been leaving their comments. One seemed to have made an amusing and adorable comparison.

“Like a giant pack of Skittles,” they wrote.

The user wasn’t alone in singling out Victoria’s outfit. A separate user sent Victoria a note that included her look and her celebrity status.

“You’re so beautiful and gorgeous. This outfit really suits you. You are my [sic] one of the most favorite celebrities. You deserve the love of the whole world. You are the best. Hope to get a chance to meet you someday. I love you so much.”

Elsewhere in the comments section, fans left their support for Pride overall. A few questioned whether Victoria is gay – their words somewhat suggested them to have missed the point of the update.

This brunette frequently makes headlines on account of her style. Her Instagram account certainly showcases a fashion-conscious approach. While ab-flaunting crop tops seem to be a favorite for Victoria, she will explore other territories. The account showcases the actress’ sultry evening looks alongside her love of denim. Fan comments frequently throw Victoria praise for her stylish choices.

Victoria’s attendance at Pride seems to reflect her overall mentality of acceptance. Her Instagram bio states “[treating] others the way you want to be treated.” Given that Pride revolves around the acceptance of individuals regardless of their sexuality, Victoria seems to have progressive and positive concepts at heart.

Today’s update had racked up over 189,000 views within one hour of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Victoria should follow her Instagram.