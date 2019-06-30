Amanda Seales Shows Off Her Insane Body In Latest Bikini Instagram Snap

Amanda Seales is showing her fans what she’s working with in her latest swimsuit post.

The Insecure actress shared a photo with her 888,000 followers on Saturday, June 29. In the snap, Seales is standing in water with palm trees as her backdrop. She is also posing gracefully while wearing a bronze two-piece, high-waisted bikini that shows off her stunning frame. The comedian’s toned arms, abs, and long legs are on full display as she wears a scarf and glasses as her accessories.

At the time of writing, the snap received more than 26,000 likes. The photo also received more than 300 comments from her Instagram followers.

“Lena Horne vibes,” one follower commented, followed by multiple emoji hearts.

“Poolside but make it FASHUN!” another follower chimed in.

Seales’ steamy post comes days after the entrepreneur kicked off the tour for her show, Smart, Funny and Black. According to BET, the show is one of the actress’ “passion projects” and is described as a Black pop culture and comedy game show. The U Know the Vibeonics: 101 Tour is slated to hit 15 venues across the country this summer starting on July 5.

The show, which Seales began in Los Angeles last year, has found success in the city of angels, largely in part to its celebrity sightings. The show has had many star-studded guests thus far, including Issa Rae, Charlamagne Tha God, Joe Budden, Angela Rye, Kenan & Kel, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and more since its inception.

Some of the stops on the tour include New York; Houston, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Detroit, Michigan.

Loading...

The I Be Knowin star recently shared that she had her issues with social media and had to take a break from it for her own mental health.

Atlanta Black Star reports that the comedian accused neurosurgeon Myron Rolle of being sexually inappropriate and saying some “troubling things” during a conversation that made her “take a step back.”

After stating that Rolle didn’t harass her but was inappropriate with other women, Seales was slammed on social media for allegedly lying about her experience with Rolle. She also claims she received death threats online. She said on The Breakfast Club that the ordeal forced her to take a step back and focus on things other than social media.

“I took a social media break because I realized I had not adjusted how I was interacting with social media, even though my social media had shifted,” she explained. “I went from having 40,000 followers in like June of 2017 to almost a million by March. I was still operating the same way, trying to interact with everybody, clapping back. And I’m like this is not healthy.”